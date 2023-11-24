Charlevoix Community Christmas Project fills need more than ever

Six-year-old Kinsley Jorgensen raises money to shop for a family for the Charlevoix Community Christmas Project. Her parents grew up in Charlevoix and she regularly visits her family in the community.

CHARLEVOIX — For more than 43 years, the Charlevoix Community Christmas Project has ensured that local children in need wake up to presents under the tree on Christmas morning.

Started in 1982 by former school secretary Beverly Boss — who would buy lunch for students in need with her own money — the program assisted only 13 families in its first year.

Now, decades later, it has grown to serve over 250 families through a network of community support that includes donations from every church in the city, local businesses and nonprofits, service and school clubs and individual citizens.

Long-time project volunteer Karen Wolletz, who started helping in 2004 when the donation list had grown to upwards of 40 families, said that although the population of Charlevoix has decreased since 1982 the cost of living of has increased to such a degree that the need is greater now.

“The cost of living has gone up so the need has increased,” said Wolletz, who also acknowledges the increased recognition of the assistance they provide to the community.

“We don’t advertise,” she said. “The only way people know about us is by word of mouth.”

In the Charlevoix Public Schools district, over 55 percent of the student population is eligible for free and reduced meals, according to Michigan.gov.

Families in need or those who would like to donate or volunteer can sign up by contacting volunteer leader Rebecca Jeakle at (231) 675-3588 or cvx.christmas@gmail.com.

The deadline for family requests is Dec. 1 and volunteers try to fill as much of the Christmas wish lists as possible.

Distribution day is scheduled from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 11906 U.S. 31 in Charlevoix.

Sign-ups for meals are also available at the Charlevoix Food Pantry located at 100 W. Hurlbut St. in Charlevoix. The phone number is (231) 237-9490.

Meal distributions will take place on Thursday, Dec. 14.

