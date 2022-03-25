CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix city officials are considering a settlement in the lawsuit brought against council member Janet Kalbfell's husband, John Kalbfell, for economic crimes against the city, specifically surrounding a commercial boat slip leased in the public marina.

John Kalbfell was arraigned in district court on Jan. 25, pleading not guilty to two counts of charter and livery boat general violations and one count of false pretenses — $20,000 or more but less than $50,000.

The charges stem from an investigation led by the U.S. Coast Guard into the charter boat company, Little Traverse Charters, owned by the Kalbfells, and the use of a commercial boat slip at the city’s public marina, according to U.S. Coast Guard Detective Tom Swanson.

A preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 8 in Charlevoix County district court was waived and the case was bound over to circuit court. If a settlement is not reached, the case will go to trial in June.

At Monday night's council meeting, the agenda item to terminate the city's lease with Little Traverse Charters was tabled in order to give Kalbfell time to negotiate terms.

The false pretenses charge is a felony with penalties up to 15 years in jail and/or $15,000 or three times the value of the money or property involved, whichever is greater. The two counts of general violations are misdemeanors with penalties up to one year and/or $1,000.

As of press time, Little Traverse Charters still has a commercial boat slip leased from the city. Lawyers from both sides would not share any details on a possible settlement.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix considers settlement with council member's husband regarding boat slip misuse charges