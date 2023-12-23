Charlevoix County Community Foundation announces Youth Needs grant awards

Jillian Fellows, The Petoskey News-Review
·1 min read
Members of the Charlevoix County Community Foundation Youth Advisory Committee.
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The Charlevoix County Community Foundation (C3F) recently announced the Youth Needs grant awards for 2023.

At the end of each year, area nonprofits serving Charlevoix County youth are encouraged to apply for funding from C3F’s Youth Fund. All applications are reviewed by the C3F Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), who serve as the decision-making body for these grants. The YAC is comprised of 16 youth from across Charlevoix County.

"This year, the committee had to make some very difficult decisions regarding the cycle, and through great discussion, we came to a consensus that left everyone satisfied," said Camden Carey, a senior at Charlevoix Middle/High School and president of the YAC. "All ideas were considered, which is hard for a group of 16. Personally, this is the biggest cycle I have been a part of and I'm excited to see the immense impact our local nonprofits will make using these dollars."

In all, the Youth Needs cycle awarded $89,760 in grants to 15 organizations serving the youth of Charlevoix County.

The full list includes:

  • Child Abuse Prevention & Education Council: $3,500

  • Northern Michigan Equine Therapy: $8,500

  • Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan: $20,000

  • Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan: $5,000

  • Boyne District Library: $2,230

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan: $10,500

  • Char-Em ISD - Behavioral Health Department: $6,250

  • The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center: $4,900

  • Camp Daggett: $1,380

  • Rotary Club of Charlevoix Charities: $2,500

  • Beaver Island Historical Society: $4,000

  • Char-Em ISD STEM: $5,000

  • Power Book Bags: $2,000

  • Planned Parenthood of Michigan: $8,000

  • East Jordan Public Schools: $6,000

For more information, visit c3f.org.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix County Community Foundation announces Youth Needs grant awards

