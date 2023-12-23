Charlevoix County Community Foundation announces Youth Needs grant awards
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The Charlevoix County Community Foundation (C3F) recently announced the Youth Needs grant awards for 2023.
At the end of each year, area nonprofits serving Charlevoix County youth are encouraged to apply for funding from C3F’s Youth Fund. All applications are reviewed by the C3F Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), who serve as the decision-making body for these grants. The YAC is comprised of 16 youth from across Charlevoix County.
"This year, the committee had to make some very difficult decisions regarding the cycle, and through great discussion, we came to a consensus that left everyone satisfied," said Camden Carey, a senior at Charlevoix Middle/High School and president of the YAC. "All ideas were considered, which is hard for a group of 16. Personally, this is the biggest cycle I have been a part of and I'm excited to see the immense impact our local nonprofits will make using these dollars."
In all, the Youth Needs cycle awarded $89,760 in grants to 15 organizations serving the youth of Charlevoix County.
The full list includes:
Child Abuse Prevention & Education Council: $3,500
Northern Michigan Equine Therapy: $8,500
Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan: $20,000
Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan: $5,000
Boyne District Library: $2,230
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan: $10,500
Char-Em ISD - Behavioral Health Department: $6,250
The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center: $4,900
Camp Daggett: $1,380
Rotary Club of Charlevoix Charities: $2,500
Beaver Island Historical Society: $4,000
Char-Em ISD STEM: $5,000
Power Book Bags: $2,000
Planned Parenthood of Michigan: $8,000
East Jordan Public Schools: $6,000
For more information, visit c3f.org.
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix County Community Foundation announces Youth Needs grant awards