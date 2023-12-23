Charlevoix County Community Foundation announces Youth Needs grant awards

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — The Charlevoix County Community Foundation (C3F) recently announced the Youth Needs grant awards for 2023.

At the end of each year, area nonprofits serving Charlevoix County youth are encouraged to apply for funding from C3F’s Youth Fund. All applications are reviewed by the C3F Youth Advisory Committee (YAC), who serve as the decision-making body for these grants. The YAC is comprised of 16 youth from across Charlevoix County.

"This year, the committee had to make some very difficult decisions regarding the cycle, and through great discussion, we came to a consensus that left everyone satisfied," said Camden Carey, a senior at Charlevoix Middle/High School and president of the YAC. "All ideas were considered, which is hard for a group of 16. Personally, this is the biggest cycle I have been a part of and I'm excited to see the immense impact our local nonprofits will make using these dollars."

In all, the Youth Needs cycle awarded $89,760 in grants to 15 organizations serving the youth of Charlevoix County.

The full list includes:

Child Abuse Prevention & Education Council: $3,500

Northern Michigan Equine Therapy: $8,500

Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan: $20,000

Child and Family Services of Northwest Michigan: $5,000

Boyne District Library: $2,230

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Michigan: $10,500

Char-Em ISD - Behavioral Health Department: $6,250

The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center: $4,900

Camp Daggett: $1,380

Rotary Club of Charlevoix Charities: $2,500

Beaver Island Historical Society: $4,000

Char-Em ISD STEM: $5,000

Power Book Bags: $2,000

Planned Parenthood of Michigan: $8,000

East Jordan Public Schools: $6,000

For more information, visit c3f.org.

