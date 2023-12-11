Approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills were discovered during a traffic stop on Saturday, Dec. 9 in Charlevoix County.

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY — A Charlevoix County man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to the Michigan State Police, a trooper from the Gaylord Post stopped a vehicle on the Boyne City–Charlevoix Road at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9. The driver, a 48-year-old man from Charlevoix County, gave his consent to search the vehicle.

The search revealed approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills hidden under a plastic panel. Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement were called to the scene and a search warrant was executed at the man’s residence. Detectives and troopers seized over 50 grams of methamphetamine and several pills from the vehicle and residence.

The case remains under investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix County man arrested for possession of meth and fentanyl