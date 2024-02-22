Charlevoix Police make arrest in Family Fare parking lot

Charlevoix Police Chief Jill McDonnell deescalates a tense situation unfolding in an arrest in the Family Fare parking lot on Feb. 20.

CHARLEVOIX — Folks merely wanting to grocery shop Tuesday afternoon found themselves in the unexpected middle of a dramatic arrest scene unfolding in Charlevoix’s Family Fare parking lot.

City police and Charlevoix County Sheriff’s deputies tracked a man down wanted for domestic assault as he sat in his vehicle in the grocery store lot at about 2 p.m. Feb. 20. He was refusing to exit his car, which resulted in additional officers arriving on scene, some with their guns drawn. The officers and the man yelled back and forth as he continued to refuse to comply with their orders.

Some bystanders attempted to question the officers about the situation and were taking photos or recording video with their phones.

“It’s a distraction," Charlevoix Police Chief Jill McDonnell said about the onlookers. "We are trying to make sure we are safe and we are keeping the public safe. When people insert themselves and walk up on us and are trying to videotape stuff because it's going to be the latest and greatest thing on YouTube, they are putting themselves in harm's way and they are distracting us from what we need to take care of."

An onlooker records the events of the arrest in the Family Fare parking lot on Feb. 20.

The situation ultimately de-escalated without incident after McDonnell spoke to the man through the passenger window. The man eventually agreed to comply and exited the vehicle of his own accord and was taken into custody.

McDonnell said the subject suffered from mental health issues.

“We are dealing with a lot of that. A large percentage of our calls are dealing with people who are suffering from mental illness,” she said. “We have to be law enforcement, social work, mental health and crowd control."

The Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney is reviewing the matter to determine whether charges will be filed against the man who was arrested.

