Charlevoix schools, police plan for bridge closure on Jan. 9

CHARLEVOIX — Charlevoix’s bascule bridge serves as the sole route for land travel from one side of the city to the other, which makes the overnight closure on Jan. 9 a high priority for multiple entities in the area.

Each day, thousands of vehicles cross the bridge, including ambulances taking patients to hospital, buses bringing children to and from school, police officers on patrol and workers commuting to their jobs.

Currently, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) expects the bridge will be closed on Jan. 9 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. During that closure, which is dependent on weather and work progress, traffic will be detoured on U.S. 31, M-66, M-32 and U.S. 131.

Based on the projected closure plans, Charlevoix Public Schools plans to operate as normal on Jan. 10.

“Our transportation department is developing a plan to support students living north of the bridge, and we intend to communicate the details of this plan to middle and high school bus families on Monday, Jan. 8, in preparation for the morning of Jan. 10,” wrote Superintendent Mike Ritter in a letter to parents sent on Dec. 20.

More: Charlevoix bascule bridge to close overnight on Jan. 9 as part of maintenance project

More: Hackers display vulgar message on electronic road sign in Charlevoix

Charlevoix City Manager Mark Heydlauff said they will be “pre-positioning some equipment on the other side of the bridge during the closure."

"We will be closely watching the weather," he said. "If we have to plow snow that will determine what kind of equipment we are putting out."

Heydlauff added that there is an employee who lives north of the bridge who will be on call for any lift station or sewer issues that might come up during the closure. While the city does not expect anything to go awry, Heydlauff noted that it is necessary to plan for in case of an emergency.

Subscribe: Check out our offers and read the local news that matters to you

Charlevoix Police Chief Jill McDonnell is involved in communications with Charlevoix Public Schools, Lake Charlevoix EMS, Charlevoix Police, Charlevoix Township Fire Department and others to plan for the closure.

According to McDonnell, the “precision” work that is being done during the upcoming closure requires that vehicle traffic be prohibited, however, pedestrians will still be able to cross the bridge.

“We are coordinating to make sure that we have both sides of the bridge covered for emergency services," said McDonnell. “We are planning for whatever may come.”

McDonnell said officers will be scheduled to work extra hours as needed.

Lake Charlevoix EMS also confirmed plans to have staff and equipment on either side of the bridge, in addition to working with nearby agencies.

“We are also working with other area EMS agencies in a mutual aid program should the need arise,” said Roy Griffiths, Lake Charlevoix EMS Authority Board President.

Joanne Schroeder, president at Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, said they have coordinated with their staff regarding the closure.

“We have worked to have on-call staff who live on the south side of the bridge during these dates," she said. "For those needing to work those dates and live north of the bridge, we have made arrangements for where they can stay. We will work closely with MDOT and emergency response institutions to make sure our patients receive the best care possible during this timeframe.”

MDOT also expects 15-minute intermittent closures of the bridge between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the nights of Jan. 2, 18 and 19. Exact dates of those closures are also dependent on weather and work progress, but no detour will be required for those intermittent closures.

Additional overnight closures are expected for the bridge between January and April, which will be announced in advance. The exact schedule of all expected closures has not yet been determined.

Beginning in January, traffic will be shifted to the west half of the bridge for approximately six weeks. In mid- to late-February, traffic will then be shifted to the east half of the bridge for another six weeks.

During this time, the bridge will be closed to marine traffic in the channel that would require the bridge to open. Work will require unscheduled intermittent closures to vehicle traffic of less than 10 minutes.

From mid-April until the project is completed in late May, the channel will reopen to marine traffic while remaining work is finished. The bridge will then return to normal operation for vehicle and marine traffic.

The project, which began in late October, also includes work on the bridge railings, electrical components, joints, curbs, and gutters, all with a goal of extending the 74-year-old bridge’s service life and maintain its reliability.

“If people sign up for alerts, they can get notified about what is going on,” said McDonnell.

Road signs are placed along the state trunk lines as far away as Acme and in Petoskey, Boyne City, East Jordan and on the north and south sides of Charlevoix alerting motorists about the closures.

For Charlevoix bascule bridge updates on construction and anticipated closures, sign up for email notifications at MDOT.gov.

For alerts from the CCE 911 center sign up at cce911.com/be-alert.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixc

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Charlevoix schools, police plan for bridge closure on Jan. 9