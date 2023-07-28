Charlevoix sheriff's department makes arrest in human trafficking sting operation

CHARLEVOIX — Through a human sex trafficking sting investigation, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man from Mexico who was involved in the attempted sex trafficking of an underage girl.

According to Charlevoix County Sheriff Charles Vondra, the operation took place on Thursday, July 21 with assistance from the U.S. Border Patrol. Through the investigation, sheriff's deputies and detectives discovered that Juan Gomez Hernandez was involved in the attempted sex trafficking of an underage girl.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office commended Sheriff Chris Swanson of Genesee County for his leadership and support in helping other entities investigate these types of crimes. According to Vondra, Swanson's guidance and G.H.O.S.T. certified program have been instrumental in helping his department protect citizens from these types of crimes.

Vondra added that human trafficking and human sex trafficking have no boundaries and impact everyone. If you believe someone is being trafficked or have information regarding these crimes, call 911, (231) 547-4461, or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (877) 605-3424.

