Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings – a fast casual restaurant prized for an array of cheesesteak offerings, loaded fries and fresh fruit lemonades – has opened its second location in the capital.

The newest location in the Westend Square Shopping Plaza at 2020 W. Pensacola St. was welcomed by foodies Saturday with a stretched line of customers extending to other shops within the plaza. The shop sits between Plato's Closet and Bubbly Tea Bar just a few doors down from the Hobbit sports bar.

Red and white balloons decorated the store, music filled the parking lot and staff inside greeted guests as they entered Saturday. The first 100 patrons to enter the store were promised a year of free Charleys, and despite the cool breeze and looming clouds that afternoon, they didn’t pass up the opportunity.

Charleys, an Ohio-based franchise, has 222 locations nationwide, including Tallahassee’s first Charley's location in the Governor's Square food court. News of the grand opening circulated on Facebook and some shared that they were happy about the stand alone location.

One user commented: "Charleys is OPEN it has wings and great dine-in ambience not loud and busy at the mall … nice friendly employees."

The westside location offers 11 specialty cheesesteaks from the standard “Philly Cheesesteak” to its “Bacon 3 Cheesesteak.” The expanded menu adds boneless and classic wings in 10 different flavors.

Charley’s Cheesesteaks and Wings operates dine-in and takeout service from 11:00 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Kyla Sanford covers dining and entertainment for the Tallahassee Democrat. She can be reached at ksanford@tallahasee.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings opens on West Pensacola Street