Charleys Philly Steaks and BIBIBOP Asian Grill Rely on Inkling to Deliver Engaging Training to Restaurant Managers and Employees

Two Gosh Enterprises Inc. Brands Improve Insights into Learning Progress and Boost ROI by Eliminating Printing Expenses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that two brands of Gosh Enterprises Inc. – Charleys Philly Steaks and BIBIBOP Asian Grill – have selected Inkling's modern learning platform to deliver training to its restaurant managers and employees. With the addition of Inkling, the franchises are able to provide an engaging, just-in-time learning experience, while gaining insights into employees' learning progress and use of operational content.

Inkling Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inkling Systems, Inc.)

"Traditional training, using stand-alone computers and paper manuals, did not provide us the agility we needed to meet our changing needs and support shoulder-to-shoulder learning at the point of performance and did not support our significant growth plans for our Charleys and BIBIBOP Asian Grill brands, as well as demand for remote learning," said Mike Tobin, director of Operations, Training and Administration at Charleys Philly Steaks. "Inkling's mobile-first approach is a perfect fit for our needs, enabling us to quickly create and update digital, searchable content; offer convenient, engaging, and interactive learning, when our team needs it; then evaluate their progress and performance."

Charleys Philly Steaks and BIBIBOP Asian Grill are migrating to Inkling Knowledge, Inkling Learning Pathways and Inkling Advanced Analytics to quickly author new content and update existing information, enable employee access to content over any device, and provide management with analytics to understand and document the effectiveness of learning.

Restaurant employees no longer need to spend time in the back office doing training on a PC. Instead, Inkling has mobile-enabled training, allowing Charleys Philly Steaks and BIBIBOP Asian Grill employees to do training and access content on any device, anytime and anywhere. The flexible content authoring capabilities also makes it easy for the Gosh Enterprises brands to provide information in multiple languages, including English and Spanish. This approach is expected to deliver some quick return on investment, eliminating costs for printing, updating and distributing paper manuals.

Story continues

Inkling's analytics capabilities offer insights into the effectiveness of training by individual and by store. With this data, the restaurants can offer more support where needed, and improve their "learn, see, demonstrate, check for understanding" process, to ensure employees are proficient in their jobs and stores maintain high standards.

"Restaurants have seen dramatic changes in their business models and internal processes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and have had to turn on a dime to ensure their employees understand the latest guidelines," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "The Inkling solution will allow Charleys and BIBIBOP franchisees to bring learning to the frontlines, meeting employees where they are and giving them access to the most current information on any device in the flow of work. This will save time and costs by eliminating the need to print and distribute training materials."

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/charleys-philly-steaks-and-bibibop-asian-grill-rely-on-inkling-to-deliver-engaging-training-to-restaurant-managers-and-employees-301128164.html

SOURCE Inkling