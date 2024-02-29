Charlie Adelson moved to another prison as he serves life sentence for Dan Markel murder

Charlie Adelson, who was convicted last year in the murder of Florida State law professor Dan Markel and sentenced to life in prison, has been moved to another Florida prison.

Adelson, 47, was moved Wednesday from the Wakulla Correctional Institution Annex outside Crawfordville to the Columbia Correctional Institution Annex in Lake City, according to state records. CCI includes a male-only facility and a work camp.

It wasn't immediately clear why Adelson was transferred. Michael Ufferman, a Tallahassee attorney who is handling his appeal, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Adelson, a former traveling periodontist from Fort Lauderdale, was found guilty in Markel's murder on Nov. 6 after an eight-day trial at the Leon County Courthouse. Leon Circuit Judge Stephen Everett sentenced him to life in prison.

A week later, his mother, Donna Adelson, was arrested on murder, conspiracy and solicitation charges as she and her husband tried to board a one-way flight to Vietnam.

Donna Adelson, 74, is being held without bond in the Leon County Detention Facility. She pleaded not guilty during her arraignment last year. Her trial has been set for Sept. 30.

Markel was fatally shot July 18, 2014, in the garage of his Betton Hills home. The shooting, which was carried out by two Miami men, occurred as Markel and his ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, were battling in court over their two sons and other matters. Wendi Adelson is Donna Adelson's daughter and Charlie Adelson's younger sister.

The two hit men, Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera, and Katherine Magbanua, Charlie Adelson's former girlfriend, have all been convicted in Markel's murder.

Garcia and Magbanua are serving life in prison; Rivera got 19 years in prison in a cooperation deal with prosecutors.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Charlie Adelson moved to other prison, serving life for Markel murder