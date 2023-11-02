Charlie Adelson murder trial: Watch live as he testifies about Dan Markel murder

Charlie Adelson, the Fort Lauderdale attorney accused of arranging the 2014 hit on Tallahassee law professor Dan Markel, will take the witness stand this morning, testifying in his own defense that he was being extorted by the killers and was not involved with the murder.

After a bruising day Wednesday, in which the state played wire taps of Adelson, his family and other conspirators talking about an FBI agent who posed as a blackmailer and tried to shake the Adelson family down for $5,000, he announced he would in fact testify.

His decision to take the stand — a potentially perilous move for any defendant — means he will tell his story publicly for the first time since Markel was shot on July 18, 2014, in the garage of his Trescott Drive home. He will no doubt face a scorching cross-examination by prosecutors who have long pursued him.

Adelson is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and solicitation in the killing of Markel, then a 41-year-old attorney and legal scholar at Florida State University. Prosecutors contend that Markel, who was married to Adelson's sister, Wendi Adelson, before she divorce him in 2012, was murdered because the Adelson family wanted her to return to Miami with the two kids she shared with him.

Scroll on for updates throughout the day

Charlie Adelson takes the stand to testify

The defense called their final witness on the morning of the sixth day of trial — Charlie Adelson.

This is the first time since Dan Markel's murder that he's had the chance to publicly share his side of the story.

"Charlie, let's start with the most important question: Did you cause the death of Dan Markel?" Danial Rashbaum, his attorney, asked.

"Absolutely no," Charlie Adelson said.

Rashbaum then asked him how he was feeling.

"Really nervous . . . my whole life depends on this," Adelson answered.

The questioning started from the beginning. Adelson told the jury about his hometown, where he went to college, what his profession was and what it entailed.

He started moonlighting in dental school and worked at various dental offices where he went in to do surgeries. He eventually traveled around to 30-35 different dental offices, then moved into his Fort Lauderdale home in 2006.

"I never turned any work down," Adelson said.

Adelson said the offices where he worked would usually write him a check to pay him. But he would occasionally get paid for cash in materials, which he said were expensive and could cost hundreds or thousands. "It was really just when I was doing favors" for dentist friends.

He testified that he liked to collect cash, a practice he started as he a kid when he'd receive a $1 allowance each week.

"I worked my whole life to get where I was," he said.

He said 2013, 2014 and 2015 where his best financial years.

Rashbaum then switched to talk about Adelson's family. It wasn't unusual for Adelson to call his mother at least once a day, sometimes multiple times a day, he said.

He said he didn't feel like his mother was as involved in his life as she was in his sister's, Wendi Adelson.

"I did what I wanted," he said.

Markel and Adelson first met when Markel was in town and they all had lunch in a deli.

"I thought he was a nice guy," he said. "He seemed like Wendi's other boyfriends; I didn't have much in common with him."

He said he never hung out with Markel much and only visited Tallahassee when Markel married Wendi and for the birth of their sons.

Wendi never complained about violence or that she felt like she was in danger or that Markel was a bad father.

During the divorce, Adelson said his mom was upset because Wendi was upset.

“It was almost like a telephone game," he said. "She would vent to my mom and my mom would vent to me.”

Wendi mostly wanted to relocate following the divorce because she didn't have family in Tallahassee. When the judge denied her request to move, Wendi wasn't that upset and neither was he, but their parents were.

Adelson gave Wendi a TV as a divorce present, which became the brunt of a "bad joke" that has come to haunt Adelson throughout the duration of his trial.

When he gave her the new TV he said it was cheaper than hiring a hitman.

"Stupidest thing I've ever said in my life," he said.

"Did you ever look into hiring a hitman?" Rashbaum asked.

"No never," Adelson answered.

Rashbaum shifts focus of questioning to Katherine Magbanua

Charlie Adelson met Katherine Magbanua in the summer of 2013 at a dental office where he worked throughout the week. They first went out later that fall.

Adelson denied that he ever asked Magbanua if she could find somebody to kill Markel.

"I pursued her," he said. "Katie was really cute. She was friendly. She actually graduated from UCF also."

He said that he liked how she had a very busy life like him, and she was fine seeing him sparingly throughout the week. He said he didn't know anything about her common law husband, Sigfredo Garcia, one of the two killers convicted in Markel's murder. He just knew she'd been with somebody for 10 years.

The defense showed text messages between Adelson and Magbanua where she told him that her ex knew him, and Adelson asked how he knew him if he was somebody from his past.

In the text messages, Magbanua expressed how her ex was being "nasty" after finding out she was dating Adelson. Adelson testified that he just took as "she has a crazy ex-boyfriend."

"I didn’t feel he was threatening me," he said. "It was a part of her life that I wouldn’t hold against her."

Chronicling the case:

GAVEL-TO-GAVEL COVERAGE:

The Tallahassee Democrat will livestream each day of the trial of Charlie Adelson from the courthouse in Tallahassee. Watch on Tallahassee.com and the Tallahassee Democrat's Facebook and YouTube pages. For best viewing experience: Download the Tallahassee Democrat app to watch and receive text alerts on when to watch – from opening arguments to the verdict.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Watch live as Charlie Adelson testifies about Dan Markel murder