Charlie Adelson trial Day 4: Focus shifts to evidence trail in Dan Markel murder | LIVE

The murder trial for Fort Lauderdale periodontist Charlie Adelson continues on its fourth day in a Leon County courtroom. Adelson is accused of orchestrating one of Tallahassee’s most shocking crimes — the murder-for-hire killing of Florida State University law professor Dan Markel.

Adelson, is accused of orchestrating the murder and paying two Miami men, Luis Rivera, a Latin Kings gang leader, his close friend, Sigfredo Garcia, to carry out the hit. Rivera, Garcia and Adelson's former girlfriend, Katherine Magbanua, the other of Garcia's children, have already been convicted in the murder.

Magbanua admitted to a litany of lies in past trials during testimony Monday, but insisted she was telling the truth now as she testified that Adelson arranged and paid for the hit.

"I believe that the truth needed to come out now so that the family can get some type of closure," Magbanua said

Court resumes Tuesday with cross-examination Sgt. Chris Corbitt of the Tallahassee Police Department. He is supervisor of the Technical Operations Unit, which examined cellphone records in the Dan Markel case.

