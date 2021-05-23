‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Cheryl Ladd reflects on her friendship with Jaclyn Smith, enduring faith in God

The Wrap

NBC, Fox, ABC and CBS all unveiled their Fall 2021 TV schedules at this week’s “upfront” presentations to advertisers – conducted virtually, due to the pandemic – showing of which new series will be added to lineups and which old favorites are returning. This also meant revealing the broadcast TV shows that won’t be making it back for the 2021-2022 season in the process. But then there are the straggler series, the ones that networks have yet to make a decision on, even though their slates are set. The reasons behind why a show has yet to be renewed or canceled this late in the season vary, with consideration given to how many episodes it has left to air and headaches over contract negotiations. Plus, there is the pandemic-related factors to consider. See below for the list of broadcast TV shows that have yet to be renewed or canceled by the broadcast networks, along with their descriptions. You’ll notice that no ABC shows are present, because that network has made all of its decisions already. We should also note that younger-skewing broadcast network The CW did not have an upfront presentation this week and will instead be revealing its schedule next Tuesday, giving it a bit more time. NBC “Debris” When wreckage from a destroyed alien spacecraft scatters across the Western Hemisphere, it soon becomes apparent the pieces are messing with the laws of physics, changing lives in ways we can’t comprehend. Two agents from different continents, and different mindsets, are tasked to work together to recover the debris, whose mysteries humankind is not quite ready for. The cast includes Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip. Creator and showrunner J.H. Wyman write and executive produce alongside his company, Frequency Films. Jason Hoffs, Jeff Vlaming and Samantha Corbin-Miller also executive produce. “Debris” is produced by Frequency Films and Legendary Television in association with Universal Television. “Good Girls” “Good Girls” follows suburban moms Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) who, at a loss over how to solve their various crippling financial troubles, decide to rob a supermarket in a heist that attracts the attention of a local gang leader, Rio. The stakes get higher in Season 4 as the Secret Service closes in on our women’s counterfeit ring. When we last saw Beth, she was struggling to carve out her own criminal path separate from Rio, using her husband’s spa company, Boland Bubbles, as a front. Ruby seemed to have salvaged her marriage after a rocky road, but only time will tell if her hidden secrets implode. Annie is focusing on inner love and healing as she takes the journey to rebuild independence. Jenna Bans (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”) serves as executive producer and co -showrunner alongside Bill Krebs, executive producer and co-showrunner. Michael Weaver directs and executive produces. Mark Wilding and Carla Banks-Waddles also executive produce. The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. “Manifest” “Manifest” returns for a third season of action-packed drama, shocking revelations and the answer to the show’s biggest mystery – what happened to the passengers of Flight 828? Over a year has passed since the miraculous homecoming of Flight 828 and the discovery of others who have mysteriously returned. While the Stone family endeavors to keep their friends safe and make their enemies believe the unbelievable, new challenges will test their trust of the callings and each other. But sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected. “Manifest” stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor. Jeff Rake, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers. “Manifest” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” In its second season, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” continues to explore the feelings we keep buried on the inside, the human impulse for connection and the undeniable healing power of music and dance. Following a tragedy, Zoey (Jane Levy) and the Clarke family begin to recalibrate and navigate their new normal. As she finds herself in a new dynamic at work and in her love life, Zoey’s musical powers will continue to both awkwardly complicate and inform her worldview as she attempts to rediscover joy and connect with those around her. The series stars Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar and Mary Steenburgen. Featuring inventive musical performances set to hit records from a variety of genres and time periods, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming in its freshman season. Austin Winsberg writes and executive produces. Kim Tannenbaum and Eric Tannenbaum, Paul Feig, David Blackman, Daniel Inkeles and Sam Laybourne also serve as executive producers. Dan Magnante, Jason Wang, Samantha McIntyre, Emily Fox and Robert Sudduth serve as co-executive producers with Michele Greco and Mandy Moore serving as producers. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” is produced by Lionsgate and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group) in association with the Tannenbaum Company, Feigco Entertainment, Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment and Zihuatenejo Productions. Fox “The Moodys” “The Moodys” is a single-camera comedy series that follows a tight-knit, but slightly dysfunctional, family through their misadventures. The Moody family includes Sean Sr. (Emmy Award- and Golden Globe-nominated actor and comedian Denis Leary, “Rescue Me”); his wife, Ann (Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominee Elizabeth Perkins, “Sharp Objects”); and their three grown children – Dan (Francois Arnaud, “The Borgias”), the youngest of the siblings and the “creative one”; Bridget (Chelsea Frei, “Sideswiped”), the middle sister and the “overachiever”; and Sean Jr. (Jay Baruchel, the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise), the oldest sibling and the “failure-to-launch.” The series picks up with Sean Sr. contemplating retirement – road trips across the country in an RV with Ann, while Sean Jr. takes over the family HVAC business. In reality, however, Ann has no intention of leaving her new psychology practice, and Sean Jr. continues to brew up schemes to get rich quick. Bridget, who is in the midst of a divorce, returns home while her fancy new townhouse is being renovated; and Dan leaves Brooklyn for Chicago to live with his girlfriend, Cora (guest star Maria Gabriela de Faria, “Deadly Class”), only to realize the relationship is moving too quickly. Once again, the Moodys are all under the same roof. Yep, one big, happy family. Season 2 guest stars include Gerry Dee (“Mr. D”), Josh Segarra (“Arrow”) and more. From CBS Studios and Fox Entertainment, “The Moodys” is written and executive-produced by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill. Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, Trent O’Donnell, Phil Lloyd, Jason Burrows, Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins also serve as executive producers. “The Moodys” is based on the Jungle Entertainment Pty Limited and Australian Broadcasting Corporation series “A Moody Christmas,” and made its network debut on Fox as a comedy event series during the 2019 holiday season. CBS “Clarice” “Clarice,” from acclaimed executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and starring Rebecca Breeds (“Pretty Little Liars”) in the title role, is a deep dive into the untold personal story of FBI Agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field in 1993, one year after the events of “The Silence of the Lambs.” Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life. The CW “Devils” (Italian import) Based on the novel “I Diavoli” by Guido Maria Brera, “Devils” is an international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero (Alessandro Borghi, “The First King: Birth of an Empire,” “Suburra”), the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, one of the world’s most important investment banks, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey, “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair”). After Dominic appoints another colleague over Massimo following a bitter promotion battle, Massimo finds himself named prime suspect in a murder investigation. Fighting to clear his name, Massimo becomes involved in an intercontinental financial war and is forced to choose between supporting Dominic or going up against him. The series also stars Laia Costa (“Victoria,” “Newness”), Kasia Smutniak (“Loro,” “Perfetti Sconosciuti”), Lars Mikkelsen (“The Killing,” “Sherlock”), Malachi Kirby (“Roots”), Paul Chowdhry (“Live at the Apollo,” “Swinging with the Finkels”), Pia Mechler (“Everything Is Wonderful”), Harry Michell (“Chubby Funny”) and Sallie Harmsen (“Blade Runner 2049”). “Devils” is from Sky Italia and Lux Vide, in association with Sky Studios, Orange Studio and OCS, with executive producers Luca Bernabei (“Leonardo”), Matilde Bernabei, Daniele Passani, Nick Hurran (“Sherlock”), Sara Melodia, Luisa Cotta Ramosino, Ben Harris, Christopher Lunt & Michael A. Walker, Nils Hartmann (“The New Pope”) and Sonia Rovai (“The New Pope”). “The Outpost” (Season 3 extended, not yet renewed for Season 4) After summoning Zed (Reece Ritchie) and his Blackblood comrades to save the Outpost, Talon (Jessica Green) finds herself betrayed by her own kind and struggles to reconcile her human friends and her Blackblood heritage. With the demonic Lu Qiri providing the muscle to enforce Zed’s master plan, the Outpost’s human inhabitants are enslaved as miners in search of a mysterious substance to solve a dark riddle. From her bedroom under house arrest, Gwynn (Imogen Waterhouse) plots her escape and the overthrow of her new foes. To save her beloved Garret (Jake Stormoen), Talon is forced to summon a Blackblood Priestess named Yavalla (Jaye Griffiths) into the world. Yavalla prophesies a paradise for Blackbloods, and an era of peace for the world, but she soon discovers a power that threatens every living creature. As Gwynn and Tobin (Aaron Fontaine) become Yavalla’s unwilling allies, Talon and her friends must fight, suffer, and sacrifice their way to save each other and vanquish their new enemies. As Talon discovers more about her lost family from Yavalla, she must piece together the truths from the lies, and solve the mystery of her heritage and a forgotten power, before the world becomes enslaved to a new power that could consume every living being. “The Outpost” stars Jessica Green (Talon), Jake Stormoen (Garret Spears), Imogen Waterhouse (Gwynn Calkussar/Rosmund), Anand Desai-Barochia (Janzo), Aaron Fontaine (Tobin), Reece Ritchie (Zed), Izuka Hoyle (Wren), Jaye Griffiths (Yavalla), Georgia May Foote (Falista) and Adam Johnson (Munt). Executive produced by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner, "The Outpost" is also executive produced by Electric Entertainment's team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson and by Arrowstorm Entertainment's team of Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin in association with Balkanic Media. The show was created by Kynan Griffin and Jason Faller.