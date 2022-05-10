‘Charlie’s Angels’ star Jaclyn Smith, 76, shocks fans with her latest youthful look: ‘Aging like fine wine’

Jaclyn Smith made jaws drop when she casually posted a photo of herself.

The "Charlie’s Angels" star, who apparently hasn’t aged since the show ended over 40 years ago, recently left her 187K followers on Instagram stunned when she casually posed in jeans and a puffy white blouse.

The 76-year-old, who appeared radiant, proudly flaunted a smooth complexion and fit physique. The actress completed her look with tousled caramel tresses with a face-framing fringe, smoky eyes, a runway-ready pink pout, as well as gold and silver bangles.

"I always love spending time with my dear friend @patrickseanf," Smith captioned the post about her pal Patrick Foley.

"He is a true friend, a friend that sees more in you than you see in yourself," Smith shared. "That’s something you can’t put a price on...always offering insight, the right solution to whatever you are trying to solve. My forever friend who I love, and who I can always count on to make me laugh."

Fans immediately took to the comments section to express their shock over Smith’s youthful appearance.

"You’re so pretty," one user gushed. "You are my husband’s crush."

Jaclyn Smith in "Charlie’s Angels," circa 1978. ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

"Most beautiful woman in the world," another chimed.

"My favorite angel," another added.

"Aging like fine wine" one shared.

"Jaclyn you are ageless," one user wrote.

This isn’t the first time Smith has gone viral for her ageless appearance. Smith broke the internet in December after uploading a photo on social media where she’s embracing her son Gaston Richman. Many followers pointed out how she managed to look younger than the 39-year-old.

"I’ll tell you, it was a good photo," the actress admitted to Page Six.

"Right place, right time," she shared. "That’s the luck of the draw. Great lighting. I’m with a person that I adore, my son, and it was a going-away party, so my eyes were probably glistening with tears there, sparkling because he’s one of the human beings I worship."

Smith said that while she’s flattered by the compliments, the image has a deeper meaning to her.

Dr. Brad Allen and his wife Jaclyn Smith attend the Farrah Fawcett Foundation's Tex-Mex Fiesta on Sept. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Tibrina Hobson/WireImage

"I love what that photo says to me," she explained. "It says, 'I’m the luckiest lady in the world to have a son like him.' As we know in pictures, they reflect what’s going on inside of you, and that picture reflected every emotion I had at that moment."

Smith noted that fans still remember her best for playing Kelly Garrett in the hit series, which aired from 1976 until 1981.

"It was a more innocent time, and looks were not as enhanced then," Smith reflected. "It wasn’t hair extensions; it was, ‘This is us.’ I love that not everything was retouched. There was privacy and mystery. Today everything is out for everyone to know, and it’s in your face today. Fashion was feminine. It was sexy. It wasn’t in-your-face sexy. There was a refinement to it."

In 2018, Smith told Fox News Digital she still has fond memories of her time filming "Charlie’s Angels."

Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith of "Charlie’s Angels." Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives

"We had laughs, we had so many laughs," said Smith at the time. "Angels in chains, being chained together. Eating lunch together. It was an education and it was eye-opening because each girl was so unique with her own personality and style. And these are my friends today. That bond is what I really remember."

"The friendship is what I treasure from that," she shared. "The friendship. Aaron Spelling was so dear to me. He’s somebody I miss. He was a personal friend, as well as the producer of that show and the creator. We’ve lost some people. John Forsythe, what a gentleman. David Doyle. And of course Farrah [Fawcett]. It’s bittersweet to think back."