Will ‘A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving’ be on TV this year?

(WHTM) — For many, watching the Charlie Brown holiday specials are a treasured festive tradition, and this year marks the 50th anniversary of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

This year, however, is also the third year that the specials will not air on broadcast television.

The change came in 2020 when the Peanuts holiday specials moved exclusively to Apple TV+ after Apple’s 2018 acquisition of the Peanuts franchise rights. The movies did air on PBS in 2021.

The movies are now available only on Apple TV+. Subscribers can watch anytime.

There was a free, non-subscriber streaming window for “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” last weekend from Saturday, Nov. 18, to Sunday, Nov. 19.

If you missed the window, there is still a chance to watch another Charlie Brown holiday special for free this year.

The free, non-subscriber streaming window for “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be from Saturday, Dec. 16, to Sunday, Dec. 17 this year.

