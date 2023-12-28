Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso, INFINITI donate to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso and Charlie Clark INFINITI will present a check to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28 at the showroom of the dealership located at 6451 S. Desert Blvd in West El Paso.

The donation is part of the Fighting Hunger event, which took place in November at the dealerships, in an effort to raise funds for El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

For the campaign, 35 meals were donated for each test drive and an additional 100 meals were added for each vehicle sold, according to a press release sent by the dealership.

“It is always our goal to give back to our communities. For this cause, we really liked partnering with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger because we know of the reach they have as well as the resources available to them, which will then allow them to help many families in need,” said Josue Zepeda, general manager for Charlie Clark Nissan El Paso.

To donate 35 meals, customers simply had to take a test drive of any vehicle in inventory, no purchase necessary.

“We didn’t want to make this donation purchase based. We wanted to encourage people to come a test drive a car. That’s all. But if they bought, then the donation would be a bit steeper,” said Teresa Montes, general manager for Charlie Clark INFINITI of El Paso.

“We are always very grateful for the support from the El Paso Community and businesses like Charlie Clark Nissan and INFINITI,” said Kathy Cox, chief development officer. “We can’t do, what we do, without partnerships like these.”

