Charlie Cosser: Teenager denies murdering 17-year-old

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager in a West Sussex village.

Charlie Cosser, 17, died in hospital after being stabbed at an address in Warnham near Horsham, West Sussex, in the early hours of 23 July.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing a bladed article when he appeared at Lewes Crown Court earlier.

He is due to stand trial at the same court on 13 May 2024.

Charlie, from Milford in Surrey, was previously described by his family as "the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for".

