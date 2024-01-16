Charlie Kirk Claimed He Had Dirt On MLK. Here's What He Said.

Charlie Kirk, founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, speaks at the Turning Point Action conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, on Saturday, July 15, 2023. The Federal Election Commission reports due Saturday for the second quarter of 2023 will also show which Republicans are mounting a serious challenge to former President Donald Trump for the GOP nomination.



Typically, conservatives try to at least pretend that they respect Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., especially on Martin Luther King Day. But, Turning Points USA co-founder Charlie Kirk decided to go in the opposite direction — vowing to share “the truth” about the famous civil rights icon on Monday.



“Who was MLK?” wrote Kirk on X. “A myth has been created, and it has grown totally out of control. While he was alive, most people disliked him, yet today, he is the most honored, worshipped, and even deified person of the 20th century. Today, we are going to tell the truth and explain how this myth was born. Happy Monday.”

Ellison and Kirk argued that Black Americans are worse off as a result of Dr. King’s fight for civil rights, before launching into a more personal line of attack on King. They evoking a piece of old propaganda alleging that King witnessed and encouraged a rape. To be clear, there’s no real evidence of this.

Their allegations are not new by any stretch of the imagination. They all echo, if not directly repeat, attacks made against King during his lifetime by his opponents, including the FBI.

But the modern Republican Party has for years at least pretended to agree that segregation was bad and that King was a hero.

One could argue that it’s less insulting to have someone like Kirk — who loves Donald Trump and thinks racism is fake — just come out and say they hate MLK rather than try and pretend he was an anti-DEI, anti-woke crusader. But it’s not exactly a good sign regarding the direction of the Republican Party that people like Kirk don’t even feel they have to pretend to care about civil rights.

