  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'The first rule of a happy life,’ according to 97-year-old Charlie Munger

Adriana Belmonte
·Senior Editor
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What makes for a happy life?

Well-managed expectations, according to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) Vice Chairman Charlie Munger.

“A happy life is very simple,” the 97-year-old Munger said during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). “The first rule of a happy life is low expectations. That’s one you can easily arrange. And if you have unrealistic expectations, you’re going to be miserable all your life."

Munger, who is the chairman of the Daily Journal's board, added that "I was good at having low expectations and that helped me. And also, when you [experience] reversals, if you just suck it in and cope, that helps if you don't just stew yourself into a lot of misery."

Munger’s close colleague, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, previously expressed a similar sentiment during the 2020 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting when he noted that " the American magic has always prevailed, and it will do so again.”

'Do it right the first time'

Munger noted that living his life much differently probably wouldn't have changed his longevity much.

“I think I’m alive because of a lucky genetic accident,” Munger said. “I don’t think I can teach you how to retroactively get a new accident yourself. ... I don’t have any secrets. I think I would have lived a long time if I had lived in a different life.”

Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Corporation Charlie Munger speaks to Reuters during an interview in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS PROFILE)
Vice-Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Corporation Charlie Munger speaks to Reuters during an interview in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2013. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS PROFILE)

Munger noted that the culture of Berkshire Hathaway was heavily influenced by Rose Blumkin, the founder of Nebraska Furniture Mart who sold her business to Berkshire Hathaway.

“You know what her mottos were?” Munger said. “'Always tell the truth' and 'Never lie to anybody about anything.' Those are pretty good rules, and they’re pretty simple. A lot of the good rules of life are like that. They’re just very simple. 'Do it right the first time.' That’s a really good rule.”

Adriana is a reporter and editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @adrianambells.

READ MORE:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Munger: 'The world would be better off without' SPACs

    Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and long-time partner to Warren Buffett, said on Wednesday that he has avoided the speculative interest surrounding special purposes acquisition companies (SPACs), and urged other traders to consider doing the same.

  • Buffett’s Letter to Break Months of Silence Amid Tumult in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- While 2020 raged, Warren Buffett mostly held his tongue.He stayed quiet through a heated presidential election, a racial reckoning that sparked nationwide protests and an exuberance for stocks that’s gripped millions of Americans. Not to mention a global pandemic. Now, the billionaire chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has a chance to break his silence with the release of his annual letter Saturday.“If this letter doesn’t address some of the issues, people are going to be disappointed,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in a phone interview. “There is an appetite for his thoughts.”The letter is an annual tradition for the 90-year-old CEO, a chance to share wisdom with his loyal following of value investors. And Buffett isn’t usually shy about sharing that wisdom, even campaigning in the past for controversial politicians including Hillary Clinton. His annual missive ahead of the 2016 presidential election touched on politics, chiding the negative drumbeat from candidates.It’s been different since he spoke up at last year’s annual meeting in May, when he said his near-record cash pile wasn’t that huge when considering the “worst-case” possibilities of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CEO has since shared few, if any, of his opinions, even last year as President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump squared off in one of the most contentious elections in U.S. history. The 2020 letter made no mention of the topic.“Maybe he just decided that there was no upside to getting into that fray,” Seifert said. “He was a little more open when the level of general discourse was a lot more civil, and I can certainly understand a desire to sort of pack up your tent and go home and not partake. It’s not a parlor game anymore. It’s a bloodsport.”Long ListIf he decides to weigh in, there are plenty of topics on which he could expound. How did he view the riot at the U.S. Capitol in early January? What did he say to Biden during his chat just weeks ahead of the election? What are investors to make of the recent drama involving short sellers of GameStop Corp. and other stocks? How about the surging equity market? And how should corporations address racial inequality?His business partner, Charlie Munger, didn’t shy away from talking about stock-market speculation on Wednesday at the annual meeting for the Daily Journal Corp., where he’s chairman. He bashed brokers such as Robinhood Markets Inc., saying that they’re essentially offering gambling services -- a “dirty way” to make money.There are also more nuts-and-bolts questions for Buffett. Despite handily beating the S&P 500 over more than 50 years at the helm of Berkshire, Buffett has underperformed the index for at least a decade. And his cautious stance last May at Berkshire’s annual meeting drew questions from some who wanted to see him be more aggressive in making new investments.Still, investors such as Darren Pollock said the strategy, in retrospect, was admirable given Buffett’s desire to maintain Berkshire’s “Fort Knox” balance sheet.“The fact that he was more cautious was perfectly fine,” said Pollock, a portfolio manager at Cheviot Value Management LLC, which counts Berkshire as its largest holding. “It’s better to miss an opportunity and remain in great financial condition than it is to take a large swing, and swing and miss and strike out.”Berkshire is also plagued by its size. The company has grown so large that only massive acquisitions can move the needle. But they’ve been hard to find amid high prices and competition from buyers such as private equity firms. Even the company’s $6 billion in Japanese stock purchases last year would account for just 4% of Berkshire’s cash pile at the end of the third quarter. Now, Buffett can add the recent boom in SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies, as another competitor swamping the dealmaking space.“There’s so many things right now that I think the market would benefit from, in terms of his wisdom,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in a phone interview. He listed the rise of SPACs as well as “GameStop, short-selling, Reddit and the whole episode. But even just things like the underperformance of the stock, inflation, the stimulus -- the size and maybe perhaps the necessity of another stimulus.”It’s a long list. Here are more topics that might come up Saturday:SuccessionWhile Buffett has given no indication he’s stepping down anytime soon, investors are always on the lookout for clues about how the nonagenarian is faring.He often uses the letter to joke with and reassure investors. Last year, Buffett said he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Munger, who’s 97, had long ago entered the “urgent zone” in terms of their ages. But he tried to reassure investors that the company is well-prepared for when the pair eventually depart.In fact, the future of the company has been telegraphed for a while now. Buffett elevated Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen in 2018, promotions that were called “part of the movement toward succession.”He promised to give the pair more of a platform to field questions at the annual meeting last year, but that changed when Covid-19 forced the meeting into a virtual format and limited attendance to Buffett and Abel, who lives closer to Omaha, Nebraska, where Berkshire is based.Pollock said investors would benefit if Buffett uses Saturday’s letter to share more about the influence of his investing deputies, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler. One of them was key to Berkshire’s Apple Inc. bet, which now ranks as the firm’s biggest common stock investment, but the company doesn’t typically say which executive is responsible for any particular investment. It’s known, however, that Combs and Weschler have pushed Berkshire into more tech-focused opportunities, such as its recent investment in cloud-computing company Snowflake Inc.All the MoneyBuffett’s been blessed in recent years with a high-class problem: too much cash. Berkshire keeps pulling in more funds than its CEO can quickly deploy into higher-returning assets, leading to a cash pile that topped $145 billion at the end of September.While not striking any of the “elephant-sized” acquisitions he’s been hankering for, Buffett was still active last year deploying funds. Berkshire ventured into Japan by snapping up the stocks of various trading companies. The company also purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. And recently, Berkshire spent months accumulating a roughly $4.1 billion stake in Chevron Corp. and an $8.6 billion holding in Verizon Communications Inc.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We believe the record share repurchase of 2020 reflects a dearth of other options and Buffett’s conservatism in uncertain times. The company would need a large deal to move the needle on results.”--Matthew Palazola, senior analystThe Chevron and Verizon bets are more lucrative ways for Berkshire to park some of its cash instead of holding more Treasury bills, according to Pollock. Chevron and Verizon now rank among Berkshire’s top three common stock bets with the highest dividend yield, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Still, Buffett is largely sticking to familiar areas. Berkshire knows the energy space well, and had already previously bet on Verizon. One of his biggest purchases last year was on the conglomerate’s own turf: Buying Berkshire stock. That cost about $15.7 billion in just the first nine months of 2020, already making it a record year for buybacks. Signs point to even more repurchases in the fourth quarter, with a filing indicating he bought back enough shares by late October to bring the annual total to at least $18 billion.“If he had made an $18 billion acquisition, we would have called it sizable,” Edward Jones’s Shanahan said. The total repurchases last year through late October are “very significant,” although the company is limited in how much it can buy back due to the lack of liquidity in Berkshire shares, according to Shanahan.MarketsBuffett was first asked almost a year ago about his thoughts on the coronavirus in China. The pandemic would go on to sweep through the U.S. and the rest of the world, pummeling stocks in March and early April.Buffett, who has told investors to be greedy when others are fearful, stayed uncharacteristically cautious in those early months, even dumping airline stocks and claiming that the world had changed for that industry.U.S. stocks largely rebounded in the later months of 2020, and climbed even further during the start of this year with the Reddit-induced mania around certain stocks such as GameStop. Buffett’s loyal investing fans may want to know what he makes of the recent market upheaval, depending on whether he wrote this year’s letter before or after the phenomenon emerged.Retail investors’ newfound exuberance harkens back to the mania of the dot-com bubble in 2001, when Buffett ridiculed some investors’ understanding of the market in a way he could easily resurrect 20 years later:“It was as if some virus,” Buffett wrote in his annual letter released that year, “racing wildly among investment professionals as well as amateurs, induced hallucinations in which the values of stocks in certain sectors became decoupled from the values of the businesses that underlay them.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood’s Main ETF Rebounds After $4.9 Billion Asset Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s miserable week showed signs of easing on Friday, as its flagship exchange-traded fund avoided a fifth day of declines.The ARK Innovation ETF (ticker ARKK) climbed 0.9% as of 9:30 a.m. in New York, after dropping in early trading. The fund slid 15% this week through Thursday, amid a tech selloff triggered by rising bond yields, which put pressure on pricier stocks.The last time Ark founder Cathie Wood suffered a run this bad was almost a year ago, during the worst of the Covid-fueled mayhem. Her main fund is now 11 times larger than it was then. It got close to erasing its gains for 2021 this week after soaring as much as 26% since the end of December.Assets in the ETF have slumped by $4.9 billion this week to $23.3 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The figure doesn’t include flows from Thursday, when ARKK dropped 6.4% for its worst day in almost six months. Investors pulled about $200 million from the fund in Wednesday trading. That brings total weekly outflows to $638 million, on pace to be the worst on record.“Money that is ‘easy come’ tends to be money that is ‘easy go’,” said Ben Johnson, Morningstar’s global director of ETF research. “You’re going to see similar, if not potentially greater, market impact on the way down, especially given that this is an actively managed ETF and a fully transparent one. The market is hanging on their every move, they’re watching their every move.”Bearish bets against the ETF continue to grow, with short interest now accounting for more than 4% of available shares, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd.Michael Purves, chief executive officer at Tallbacken Capital Advisors, said in a note Thursday that his firm is taking profits on ARKK puts, but “will look to re-enter a second bearish trade on a bounce.”Ark Investment slipped to the eighth place among the largest exchange-traded fund issuers in the $5.9 trillion industry, after becoming the seventh biggest earlier this month. Total ETF assets for the company are now just shy of $53 billion, down from more than $60 billion at the prior peak.Wood’s $10.6 billion ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is now flat for the year and lost $154 million on Wednesday for its third straight day of outflows. At the same time, traders pulled another $48 million from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW).For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Charlie Munger: 'I don't think everybody can be a great investor'

    Berkshire Hathaway vice chair Charlie Munger spoke at the Daily Journal annual meeting and explained his views about people becoming great investors. Good is possible. Great is a bit tougher.

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 4.4% higher as of 9:28 a.m. in London, taking gains this year to 22% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). Fourth-quarter impairment costs related to aircraft purchases helped to drive up the total.The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week.Norwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with CFO, analyst comments from eight paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Everything we learned from Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry documentary

    From secret heartbreak to injuries to getting her driver's license, the singer's raw Apple TV+ documentary bares it all.

  • Bond Dog Returns, Market's Boxing Lesson, Possible Fed Next Moves

    Equity markets sure could use an appearance by the late Dan Dorfman on CNN right about now. In other words, central bankers can force their will upon debt markets, but debt markets can also force central bankers to bend their will. At the equity market's mid-February highs, even with a few increases, this dividend yield had dropped to 1.48%.

  • Increase equity exposure, suggest global funds amid selling frenzy: Reuters poll

    The bull-run in stocks has at least another six months to go, according to Reuters polls of fund managers, who recommended increasing equity exposure to levels not seen in over a year, despite a frenzied sell-off in financial markets in February. A rout in bond markets sent yields flying with the return on the 10-year Treasury note rising to a one-year high this month, driving distressed selling in global equities and leading to heavy losses from all-time highs. "The explanations to the run-up in global stocks to record highs since the pandemic have been tenuous and so are the reasons for the whiplash in bonds and the carnage in equity markets in February," said a chief investment officer at a large U.S. fund management company.

  • Dow Jones Rallies 300 Points On Powell Comments; Boeing, Disney Stocks Soar

    Key market indexes reversed higher midday Wednesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a 100-point loss to a 300-point gain.

  • ‘The oil and gas industry will be here for a long, long time:’ Charlie Munger

    Charlie Munger, Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman, discusses the energy sector.

  • Charlie Munger says Costco 'has one thing that Amazon does not'

    Costco has a leg up on e-commerce behemoth Amazon (AMZN) on at least one measure, according to Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • Alibaba, Once a Fund Darling, Dumped By Point72, Hillhouse

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, once the most valuable company in China, is turning from a global hedge fund favorite to something less than desirable.Investors from hedge fund titans such as Point72 Asset Management and Moore Capital Management to Canadian and U.S. pension funds dumped 101 million of Alibaba’s American depositary receipts in the fourth quarter, cutting the market value of their holdings by $89 billion, according to filing data. It was the biggest investment reduction among U.S. traded companies, more than three times the second-most sold stock, Salesforce.com Inc..Once a symbol of China’s New Economy, the e-commerce giant founded by Jack Ma now finds itself at the forefront of the government’s campaign to rein in the sprawling power of tech giants. Alibaba’s shares, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange, have slumped about 18% since November, when regulators in Beijing halted the $35 billion initial public offering of Alibaba’s affiliate Ant Group at the last minute. Government watchdogs have also ordered Ant to overhaul its business and began an antitrust investigation of Alibaba.Meanwhile, Alibaba, which has invested in a wide range of sectors from online grocery to ride-hailing and artificial intelligence, will face restraints on future expansion. Chinese antitrust watchdogs used to pay little attention to investment led by internet companies, but have begun strengthening enforcement amid Beijing’s push to root out monopoly power. In December, China’s antitrust watchdog fined Alibaba and two other companies over years-old acquisitions. Regulators said the e-commerce heavyweight should have sought government approval before increasing its stake in a department store chain in 2017.If someone were to make an example of how to take down a monopoly in China, they’ve got nothing better than Alibaba, said Rajiv Jain, who oversees $73 billion in assets as chairman of GQG Partners LLC in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “The long-term growth trajectory is now different from what we thought.”GQG liquidated all of its 9.6 million ADRs in the fourth quarter, valued at $2.8 billion, according to filing data. Jain said he had owned Alibaba shares since the company’s initial public offering in 2014, when he was the chief investment officer at Vontobel Asset Management.An Alibaba spokesperson declined to comment on investors selling the stock.Investors are questioning whether Alibaba can sustain its meteoritic rise amid the regulatory scrutiny. It now could face penalties of as much as 10% of its revenue if it’s found to have violated antitrust rules. Those rules are against practices such as forced exclusive arrangements with merchants, known as “Pick One of Two,” predatory pricing and algorithms favoring new users. Tightening government oversight also threatens to curb Ant’s dominance in online payments and scale back its expansion into consumer lending and wealth management.Alibaba has said that it’s working with regulators on complying with their requirements as the antitrust investigations continue. Share prices have recovered somewhat since Ma resurfaced in late January after vanishing from the public sight following the government’s crackdown on his businesses. The shares fell about 1% to $250.34 in New York Wednesday. Alibaba sellers are Who’s Who of hedge fund stars. Steve Cohen’s Point72 dumped all its $413 million in holdings last quarter fourth quarter. Louis Bacon’s Moore Capital slashed its holdings by 99%, while Dan Loeb’s Third Point cut its stake by 45%.Other prominent investors cashing out include Hillhouse Capital Advisors, which sold its $1.2 billion holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake by 31%, or $2.1 billion.Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management LLC was among a minority group of investors who scooped up Alibaba, counting it as its sixth-largest holdings.Representatives at these firms either declined to comment or didn’t reply to emails or calls.Rather than pulling out, some investors may have swapped their ADRs with shares traded in Hong Kong to avoid the risk of being caught in the political tension between the U.S. and China, said Brendan Ahern, chief investment officer at Krane Funds Advisors LLC, which runs several China-focused exchange-traded funds in the U.S.Former U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation in December that could kick Chinese companies off of U.S. exchanges unless American regulators can review their financial audits. The administration had also considered banning U.S. investments in Chinese companies, including Alibaba and Tencent, before deciding against it.“Alibaba is a very well-managed company,” said Ahern. “We are a big believer in the company and management.”Analysts share Ahern’s upbeat sentiment. All but three of 61 analysts rate the company as a buy.For GQG’s Jain, the regulatory uncertainties mean the risk-reward calculation is stacking against Alibaba. For instance, it’s becoming much more difficult for the company to grow its business by acquiring smaller players.“There’s more downside than upside,” said Jain, whose Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund beat 83% of its peers over the past three years. “The regulatory risk is usually underappreciated until it’s too late. In other words, you cannot handicap that.”(Update with Ailbaba’s share price in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Rosamund Pike: why did the Johnny English Reborn poster give me massive breasts?

    Rosamund Pike has complained that her breasts were “augmented” for a Johnny English Reborn poster, saying images are so doctored that actors “are losing our grip on what we really look like”. Pike appeared alongside Rowan Atkinson in the James Bond spoof in 2011, and one promotional image showed her in a figure-hugging dress. “Definitely, for the post for Johnny English, my breasts were augmented,” she said. “In the poster for the character shot, I have got a really impressive chest, which I don’t have.” Speaking on US TV, Pike said retouching was a fact of life in the film industry, even when she was in the less glamorous role of Marie Curie for the 2019 biopic Radioactive. “For Radioactive, strangely, they made my eyes brown,” she said. “I still don’t quite know why. A browny, crazy colour.”

  • Gold statue of Trump appears at CPAC conference

    The former US president will speak at the conference on Sunday

  • Analysis: Big moves and liquidity woes in a U.S. bond 'tantrum without the taper'

    A sharp jump in U.S. Treasury yields this week has bond managers talking about a "tantrum", worrying about extreme moves and pockets of poor liquidity in the $20 trillion market. The selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds, which pushes prices down and yields up, has gathered steam in recent weeks due to rising expectations for economic growth - and fears inflation could spike if the economy overheats. Bond market investors and analysts drew parallels to the 2013 taper tantrum https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-fed-2013/powell-sought-fast-end-in-2013-to-feds-bond-buying-program-idUSKCN1P522P, when bond yields rose dramatically after then-Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told lawmakers the Fed could take a step down in its pace of purchases of assets that had been propping markets.

  • Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off

    Bitcoin was headed on Friday for its worst week since March as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets. The world's biggest cryptocurrency slipped as much as 6% to $44,451 before recovering most of its losses. It was last trading down 1% at $46,671, on course for a drop of almost 20% this week, which would be its heaviest weekly loss since March last year, when fears over the novel coronavirus caused havoc in financial markets.

  • Investors Make a Triple-Leveraged Bet Tech Pain Won’t Last

    (Bloomberg) -- As hordes of day traders show their force in markets once again, a triple-leveraged exchange-traded fund that tracks the Nasdaq 100 is on pace for its best week of inflows on record.The $11 billion ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (TQQQ) has attracted almost $800 million of fresh cash in the span, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The fund has lured substantial inflows despite a price drop of more than 6% amid a selloff in large technology companies. It fell again on Thursday, joining broader equity-market losses.The high-flying tech names that have led the bull market in stocks from pandemic lows have faced ongoing turmoil as Treasury yields climb and high valuations become increasingly unpalatable. In the meantime, expectations for broader economic reopenings are breathing life into the long-neglected value shares -- putting the Russell 2000 Index of small caps on track to beat the Nasdaq 100 for a sixth straight month.“When you’re investing into anything that’s triple leveraged, that’s absolutely a speculative tool,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. Is it investing or gambling? That’s the line you start walking down.”TQQQ is a favorite among retail investors who re-emerged late Wednesday, sending Reddit-favorite stocks soaring. The ETF is currently listed as the security with the 14th highest volume of orders on Fidelity’s website.“You still have very solidly positive sentiment on the part of individual investors,” said Brian Nick, chief investment strategist at Nuveen, the investment arm of retirement-savings giant TIAA. “As long as retail investors remain bullish, you could continue to see volatility in some of these popular names.”(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Chinese £3,200 budget electric car takes on Tesla

    The mini electric vehicle being made by China's biggest carmaker is now outselling Tesla two to one.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Rising oil prices have attracted investors back toward energy stocks. Saudi Arabia played a key role in stabilizing oil prices by taking a voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day recently. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.4%.