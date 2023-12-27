Charlie Sheen’s Alleged Attacker Pleads Not Guilty

Charlie Sheen's neighbor was charged for allegedly attacking him. Electra Schrock allegedly knocked on Sheen's door, ripped his shirt and started choking him. Sheen reportedly told officers that his neighbor recently squirted a sticky substance on his car. Schrock pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon. The 47-year-old was also ordered to stay away from Sheen. No word on what sparked the neighbor feud.

