Charlie Sheen's child support ruling has left Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers 'heartbroken': report

Denise Richards' husband is equally as upset as she is about the recent drama between her and her ex Charlie Sheen , according to a source.

On Monday, a judge ruled that after one of their daughters moved in with the " Two and a Half Men " alum, 56, he would no longer be required to pay child support to Richards, 50.

A source now alleges to People magazine that Phypers, 49, is reeling from the development.

"He's heartbroken because Denise is heartbroken that Charlie is pulling this after all she has done for him," an insider claims, adding that Phypers "keeps his cool" but is no doubt in a "tough" position.

"He's upset because his wife is upset that Charlie is playing this game with the kids," the insider added.

According to another source, Sheen is lax when it comes to disciplining his children, and at his house, "everything is a big party."

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers tied the knot in 2018. Gregg DeGuire

"There's no homework – it's ice cream and movies and staying up late," the second source claimed. "There isn't the same structure going on over there. It's a lot more fun than staying at home and finishing school and doing normal activities with your friends."

On Monday, Sheen called the judge's ruling "extremely fair" in an interview with Us Weekly . "It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness."

Meanwhile, Richards was reportedly "blindsided" by the news. Their daughter, Sami, has been living with Sheen for months, reports say.

Sheen petitioned the court in December 2019 to change his obligation to Richards, 50, with whom he also shares daughter, Lola, 16. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star didn’t object to Sheen’s request, leading to a Monday ruling by Judge Alexander Giza. It will be reflected retroactively to April 1, 2021.

Earlier this week, an insider told the outlet that Richards was not at the court hearing because she was "working out of state." "Denise was never served this court date," the source claimed, speculating that Sheen "did this on purpose" as he knew Richards would be unable to be present for the matter.

"He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date," the source continued. "Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support."

The ‘Two and a Half Men’ star no longer has to pay his ex Denise Richards child support, per a ruling made by a judge on Monday. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Sheen’s attorney, Gregory Pedrick, reportedly argued that the "Wall Street" performer has maintained custody of both girls since April and asked the judge to grant "zero child support" as the former couple had worked out a split custody arrangement beforehand. Meanwhile, a source told People that Sami has been living with Sheen since July, not April.

"This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible," the insider added to Us Weekly.

Just last month, Sami took to social media to claim in a since-deleted TikTok that she had allegedly been "trapped" in an "abusive" household a little over a year ago.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" Sami wrote over a video clip of herself looking sad and crying.

"now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she added over a clip of her looking much happier, Page Six reported.

A source told the outlet Sami was living with Richards at the time she was referencing in her video.

In a statement to Fox News, Sheen seemingly confirmed that Sami is now living with him.

"Sam’s amazing," Sheen said through his rep Jeff Ballard. "I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!"

Richards has opened up about her marriage to Sheen during her time on " The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ." The reality TV star revealed that she doesn't want her daughters to grow up to have daddy issues during an episode that aired in August 2020.

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006. Richards tied the knot to Phypers in 2018.

Reps for Sheen and Richards did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.