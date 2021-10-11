Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami, posts glamour snaps amid child support drama

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ daughter, Sami Sheen, is unfazed by the ongoing public drama between her parents.

The 17-year-old aspiring model took to Instagram on Sunday to share a slate of snapshots of herself.

"Clairvoyant," she captioned the set of photos that show her donning a black lace, fishnet mesh crop top which she paired with a black long-sleeved cardigan.

She accentuated her dark look with red lipstick. In one photo, the budding star is seen flipping off the camera with black fingernails.

Charlie Sheen was granted a request to cease paying ex-wife Denise Richards child support after his lawyer argues he has had custody of their daughters since April. Getty Images

Last week, a judge granted Sheen’s request to cease paying child support to Richards, 50, since Sami has reportedly moved in with Sheen.

Sheen’s attorney, Gregory Pedrick, reportedly argued that the "Wall Street" performer, 56, has maintained custody of Sami and the pair’s other daughter, Lola, 16, since April and asked the judge to grant "zero child support" as the former couple had worked out a split custody arrangement beforehand. Meanwhile, a source told People that Sami has been living with Sheen since July, not April.

Sheen’s attorney argued to the court that Sheen had been overpaying monthly child support to Richards and said Sheen had even set up a $1.2 million trust for his daughters after filing his initial petition.

Sheen and Richards married in 2002 before splitting in 2006.

Richards was not at the court hearing because she was "working out of state," an insider told the outlet at the time.

An additional insider further claimed to People that Sheen "hasn’t paid" Richards and actually still owes her back child support to the tune of four years’ worth of payments.

"He owes her. Also, Lola lives with Denise. When she is filming she is with her dad and sister," the insider claimed. A source also relayed to People that "Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town. When Denise is back, Lola will be with her."

"This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible," the insider added, stating that Richards was "blindsided."

However, another source told People that Richards "has known about the court date for six months."

Charlie Sheen addressed whether or not he'll appear on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' with ex-wife Denise Richards. Getty Images

Just last month, Sami took to social media to claim in a since-deleted TikTok that she had been "trapped" in an "abusive" household.

"1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc…" Sami wrote over a video clip of herself looking sad and crying.

"now: finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own 2 cats, happy single, full of self love, and dropped out of high school :)," she added over a clip of her looking much happier, Page Six reported.

A source told the outlet Sami was living with Richards at the time she was referencing in her video.

In a statement to Fox News, Sheen seemingly confirmed that Sami is now living with him.

"Sam’s amazing," Sheen said through his rep Jeff Ballard in September. "I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball. GED here we come!"