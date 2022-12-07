Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'

Charlize Theron as Clea in the mid-credits scene of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." Marvel Studios

Charlize Theron spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about her appearance in "Doctor Strange 2."

Theron said she was "ignorant" and used to "make fun of" Marvel fans in what she called her "adopted family."

The star said her opinion changed once she watched all the films and realized "they're so fucking good."

Charlize Theron spoke about her honest feelings about Marvel movies prior to her debut as Clea in the end-credits scene of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," and revealed that she used to make fun of people she knew who were fans.

"If I can find the anchor, then I'm never going to be a snob about, like, 'Oh, does this make me less of a powerful actor,'" Theron said when asked how her cameo as Clea materialized in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, released on Wednesday.

The Oscar-winning actor went on to say: "I was ignorant, I didn't know those [Marvel] movies well enough until a family who I consider, like, my adopted family had me watch them. They're crazy Marvel fans, and I always used to make fun of them. Like, 'Oh my God, you guys are such fucking nerds.'"

Theron said that her opinion changed during one spring break when, after the insistence of the kids in the family, she watched "all the movies."

"I was like, 'Oh my God, they're so fucking good,'" she recalled. "And the kids got in on it, too, and it was such an enjoyable ride."

Theron showed up as the mysterious Clea in the first end-credits scene of Sam Raimi's "Doctor Strange" sequel, released in May and starring Benedict Cumberbatch as the titular character.

In the scene, Clea — with long, platinum blonde hair, purple eye makeup, a purple costume, and a dagger — stopped Strange while he was walking along a street.

"You caused an incursion and we're going to fix it... unless you're afraid," she said, using the blade to cut open a portal.

As the third eye appeared on Strange's forehead, indicating that the consequences of his use of the Darkhold were manifesting, he replied, "Not in the least," and jumped through the portal with Clea.

The ending paves the way for a third "Doctor Strange" film, though Marvel Studios has yet to announce any plans for a follow-up project.

In her interview with THR, Theron spoke about the significance of her character, who's a sorceress from the Dark Dimension and love interest to Doctor Strange in the comics.

"There's a mythology around it and it's been thought out over decades with Clea, and I'm challenged by that," she said. "Like, how do you reinvent that? So, I'm excited, but I honestly don't know what the fuck it's going to be."

