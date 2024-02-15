Charlotte airport getting millions for new project. See how it will affect passengers

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport will receive millions in federal funding from a program designed to improve passenger experiences.

The airport, one of the busiest in the country, is set to receive $27 million to help fund up to 16 new passenger boarding bridges, the walkways passengers use to get to and from a plane to the terminal gate. The total cost of the project is $86.8 million, according to figures released by the White House.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Charlotte on Thursday to announce the grant, kicking off a nationwide tour by Biden administration officials to highlight almost $1 billion in grants. Buttigieg told reporters Wednesday the money will go toward 114 airports across 44 states and 3 territories.

It’s the third year of grants given out by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program, a five-year, $5 billion initiative established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which passed in 2021.

“It includes a lot of what you might call ‘front of house’ improvements, things you see and feel when you get ready to fly,” Buttigieg said.

Charlotte’s plan will make passengers’ “walk from the gate to the seat more comfortable” and help provide “safe, filtered air,” he noted.

The program is also “very focused,” Buttigieg said, on helping airports navigate the processes needed to get funded projects off the ground in a timely manner.

“We really want to work side by side with our partners in order to get these things done,” he said.

Other Charlotte, NC airport grants

It’s not the first time Charlotte-Douglas has gotten funds through the program.

The airport received $32 million in fiscal year 2023, which went towards updates to restrooms, hold rooms and circulation areas in Concourse E.

Charlotte requested $167.5 million from the program in 2022 to help fund the $231-million expansion of Concourse A but was denied.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, Asheville’s airport has received $35 million over two years from the program, while the regional airport in New Bern got $5 million in 2023.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is set to receive $12 million in fiscal year 2024 to fund a portion of a security checkpoint, baggage claim and Federal Inspection Station expansion. The state of North Carolina will also get $2 million for the Avery County Airport, and Wilmington’s airport will get $4 million.

Other Charlotte airport projects

New passenger bridges aren’t the only projects underway or completed in recent years at Charlotte’s airport.

The airport broke ground in June on a $1 billion runway that’s expected to be completed by 2027. It’s the final phase of the Destination CLT plan, a 10-year, multi-billion-dollar capital project at the airport.

The new fourth parallel runway will allow for a 20% to 25% increased capacity for arrivals and departures, airport officials said previously.

Other parts of the master plan included concourse expansions and an expansion of the terminal lobby.