Charlotte among emerging metros leading the way for tech salary growth

When looking for a career in tech, it still pays to live in traditional innovation hubs like Silicon Valley or Boston.

But don’t count out Charlotte.

Emerging hubs like Phoenix and Charlotte are closing the gap with some of the nation’s fastest-growing tech salaries, according to Dice — a tech career marketplace and job board. It’s yet another example of how shifting migration patterns and the rise of entrepreneurial ecosystems outside of legacy markets is shaping the technology sector.

Dice’s report noted how migration trends in the Covid-19 era, such as individuals moving from expensive coastal markets to more affordable areas, are shaping tech salaries.

The Sun Belt has been one of the big winners in that migration pattern — and that showed in Dice’s analysis.

