Charlotte-area brewery to build second location with restaurant, outdoor beer garden

A Charlotte-area brewery that opened during the pandemic plans to build a second location featuring a microbrewery, restaurant and an outdoor beer garden.

Royal Bliss Brewing owner Larry Griffin also plans a musical stage in the front yard of his Royal Bliss II project located at 19149 West Catawba Ave., near Lake Norman in Cornelius, town planning documents show.

The interior of the planned Royal Bliss II brewery in Cornelius is shown in this architect rendering.

Cornelius town planners on Monday recommended the Cornelius Board of Commissioners approve the concept plan at a future meeting.

Construction could be finished by late 2025, Cornelius Today reported.

Royal Bliss II would be on nearly 3-vacant acres beside the long-planned Junker multi-family development to the south, an office building to the east, and a boat repair business and a power substation to the north, town planning documents show.

Royal Bliss Brewing in Denver, N.C., plans to expand with a 10,000-square-foot microbrewery and restaurant on this nearly three-acre vacant parcel on West Catawba Avenue in Cornelius, according to Cornelius Planning Department documents

The restaurant and microbrewery building would total 10,000 square feet. By comparison, the average McDonald’s restaurant is 4,000 square feet.

A 5-foot-wide sidewalk is planned along the front of the property and would connect with the existing sidewalk on Harbor View Drive.

Royal Bliss Brewing of Denver, N.C., plans to expand with a brewery, restaurant and outdoor beer garden on West Catawba Avenue in Cornelius, N.C.

The Cornelius Land Use Plan designated the property’s primary use would be for restaurants.

The Planning Board on Monday recommended that amplified outdoor music be allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and prohibited after 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays.