Charlotte-area contestants from ‘The Ultimatum’ reveal their favorite date spots

Netflix’s “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” is back with another season of romance and drama as couples put their relationships to the test — but this time it’s in Charlotte.

The couples on the reality television show are from around the city and other parts of North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. During the dating experiment, they went to several bars, restaurants and breweries in the area.

Now, some of them are sharing their favorite spots around town.

(Note: Some spoilers ahead about what’s next for couples who may — or may not— be together.)

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman, who live in Huntersville, have been in the Charlotte area for years. The couple, who ended up getting engaged on the show, said they went on dozens of dates during the entirety of filming — including many that viewers didn’t get to see.

“We went on probably a hundred dates between the two of us … and there were three of them to make it,” Chapman told CharlotteFive. “I don’t think any of our dates really made it onto the show … but we did a lot. They were a lot of fun.”

Out of all the Charlotte hotspots shown during dinner dates, group outings and proposals, the two said they are fans of PARA, Supperland, Saku and Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden.

Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman at Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden on “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.”

But they said some of their top dates during that time weren’t included on the show, including their favorite on Kat’s birthday, which included a trip to PlantHouse and getting dinner to go from Copper.

“It was fun. That was a cool ‘birthday welcoming,’ Shelton said. “Alex did an amazing job planning and setting up the date, and obviously the producers help make sure it goes through. But I think that was my favorite time we filmed.”

As a couple who’s spent a lot of time exploring the Charlotte area, the two have a long list of favorite date spots around town. Here are some of their favorite restaurants and activities that they recommend for local couples:

Favorite date activities around Charlotte

Grab food and drinks at Merchant and Trade, then cheer on the Charlotte Knights or another Charlotte sports team.

Merchant & Trade offers views over uptown Charlotte.

Hang out at River Jam and listen to live music at the Whitewater Center.

The U.S. National Whitewater Center has several activities for guests to enjoy year-round.

Enjoy dinner lakeside at Hello, Sailor, a waterfront restaurant and bar in Lake Norman.

Hello, Sailor offers waterfront dining along Lake Norman in Cornelius.

Pack a lunch to picnic and walk around Freedom Park.

People exercise near the band shell at Freedom Park as others enjoy a walk or run.

Plan a hike at Crowders Mountain, about 25 miles outside of Charlotte. (Fun fact: This was what they did for their second date!)

Crowders Mountain State Park.

Riding a Bird or Lime e-scooter along the Rail Trail in South End.

Visitors travel the Rail Trail in South End.

Favorite restaurants around Charlotte

“Alex’s love language is quality time, so whenever we’re planning something, I feel like it’s anything that we’re able to just connect and be together,” Shelton explained.

The two have lived in several cities across the U.S. while Shelton’s been a travel nurse, but they said Charlotte is still their favorite overall.

“Everywhere we go, we’re like, ‘This is amazing, but we still like Charlotte the best. So this is where we keep coming back to, and it’s where we want to settle down,” Shelton told CharlotteFive.

“We love it. It’s got a little bit of everything, the mountains, the beach, good price, gets all the seasons.”

So once she wraps up her travel nurse career and after their wedding next May, the couple plans to officially call Charlotte home long term.

“We very intentionally chose Charlotte,” Chapman explained. “We did Colorado, best skiing. We did San Diego, the best beaches and best weather … Charlotte isn’t really No. 1 in anything, but it’s No. 1 overall because it has great everything.”