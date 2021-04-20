Charlotte area leaders react: ‘Lady Justice has shown up’ with Chauvin guilty verdict

Lauren Lindstrom, Alison Kuznitz, Danielle Chemtob
·5 min read
The conviction of Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, for the murder of George Floyd has sparked praise and relief for many Charlotte-area leaders and activists.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday on all three counts he faced, the most serious of them second-degree murder.

Floyd’s death prompted massive protests across the country last summer, including in Charlotte, and put a national focus once more on racism and police brutality, especially for Black Americans.

Nearly a year later, local leaders reacted — many of them with the same emotion: relief, but not outright celebration.

Social justice groups expressed similar praise for the jury’s decision, but said more work is needed to combat police brutality.

Longtime activist Kass Ottley was overcome with emotion at her daughter’s house as they heard the verdict being read. She’s been assembling marches and demonstrations to protest police violence for decades, and this is the first time “Lady Justice has shown up,” she said.

“It just means we’ve made some kind of headway finally, that there’s actual systemic change coming,” she said. “We’ve been screaming, we’ve been crying, we’ve been protesting, we’ve been laying in the street... and finally something is happening.

“Finally, she showed up.”

The ACLU’s Kristie Puckett-Williams felt conflicted about Chauvin’s conviction. On one hand, she’s glad he was held accountable for his actions, but Puckett-Williams said she cannot celebrate him entering the prison system.

“I know what prison holds for him,” she said. “If I didn’t have the relationship I have with the carceral state, I would probably be celebratory, but it’s hard to celebrate.”

But she did say this verdict sends a message — that police violence against Black people is wrong and has to end, that Black lives do matter.

“Today is the dawn of a new era, potentially,” she said. “We can finally say George Floyd’s name and it won’t be synonymous with grief and deep despair and loss but also will be synonymous with accountability.

“His name will no longer represent our pain but our progress.” But this verdict doesn’t change his death, she said.

“We must still radically change policing... this is not an isolated incident — this part of a local and national pattern of officers using force against Black folk.”

Righteous Keitt, a sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill, protested Floyd’s murder last summer.His feelings ranged Tuesday afternoon from initial satisfaction to sadness.

“It seems like if a man committed a crime on camera for the world to see that he’d be found guilty,” Keitt said. “I still had doubt in that mind. So I’m happy he was convicted, but sad by the fact I had such a low expectation.”

As a young Black man who fears interactions with law enforcement, Keitt said the verdict “hits a bit different.”

“I do still have that fear of what can happen if I’m driving at night and police pulls me over,” he said. “I don’t know what that interaction might be like... in those moments, it feels very hopeless.”

He hopes officers learn from the Chauvin decision, but he’s skeptical.

“There’s a secondary thought I have — will they be more careful about how they treat Black men or will they be more careful not to get caught?” he asked. “I fully encourage those to celebrate but to celebrate in moderation because the fight isn’t done.”

In a statement, Johnson C. Smith University President Clarence Armbrister called the verdict “a step in the right direction to address systemic racism that is too often evident in America’s policing.”

Armbrister said that many of the students at Charlotte’s HBCU protested for justice following Floyd’s death. “This verdict is not a cause for celebration nor does it change past events. However, it does serve as a new precedent for justice in our nation,” he said.

City, county leaders react

Local elected leaders shared similar relief.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said Floyd’s death and subsequent trial “should give us pause.”

“Another Black man lost his life. Finally, justice was served,” Lyles said on Twitter.

“ I hope everyone respects the result and understands this will not be the last time we have to address a situation like this. Change is needed and we should all be a part of that change.”

Minutes after the verdict was read, Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt tweeted one word over and over: “Guilty. Guilty. Guilty.” She also wrote “Justice has been served,” with the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

City Council member Victoria Watlington tweeted a single symbol: a raised fist emoji.

County Commissioner Mark Jerrell also praised the decision.

“JUSTICE IS SERVED!!!!!!!!” he tweeted.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather called the Chauvin verdict “a seminal moment in a courtroom” that could restore trust in the criminal justice system.

“But as someone who has seen the loss of life to violence up close and personally, there is no jury verdict that takes the loss away. There is no happiness,” said Merriweather, the county’s first Black top prosecutor.

“What you hope for is a level of accountability. ... Even those who take an oath to protect and serve are subject to that accountability.”

For the criminal justice system to work, according to Merriweather, “the law and the evidence have to align in a particular way. And that doesn’t happen all the time.

“Today, for a lot of people, will be a different day.”

Earlier demands for change in Charlotte

For several weeks after Floyd’s death last year, demonstrators marched in Charlotte, mostly through Uptown.

Many Charlotte-area activists and some public officials pushed for increased police accountability, including greater powers for the city’s police review board when citizens file complaints.

In a statement shortly before the verdict was announced, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said his department was prepared if the verdict elicit similar demonstrations.

A CMPD press conference with Jennings was planned for Tuesday night.

“We have resources available and in place to facilitate demonstrations that may result from the reading of today’s verdict,” Jennings said in an email to the Observer just before the verdict was read.

“We hope that any First Amendment activities remain peaceful, but we are prepared to keep our citizens, demonstrators, and officers as safe as we can.”

