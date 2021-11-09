Charlotte-area man charged with felonies after I-77 driver shot in the face

A man was found sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the face on Interstate 77 South on Monday night, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened near Exit 31 South on Interstate 77, the sheriff’s office said. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim and an uninjured juvenile in the vehicle. The victim was stabilized by Iredell County EMS, then taken to a trauma center in Charlotte for additional medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released by the sheriff’s office.

Through information gathered during their preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office found the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby Shell gas station. A deputy went to the gas station and found the vehicle’s driver, Mark Wayne Baucom of Mooresville.

Inside Baucom’s vehicle, deputies found a Glock 9mm pistol and several spent shell casings, the sheriff’s office said.

After interviewing witnesses and processing the victim’s and suspect’s vehicles, the sheriff’s office obtained two warrants for Baucom for felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and one warrant for felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle.

Baucom, 50, was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center, where he was served with the warrants. He was issued a $250,000 secured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

This is an ongoing investigation and Baucom may face additional charges, according to the sheriff’s office.