Charlotte-area man fatally shoots ex-wife before turning weapon on himself, sheriff says

A domestic dispute became deadly after a man shot and killed his ex-wife with a rifle before turning the weapon on himself, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies went to a home in the 3200 block of Collins Road in Waxhaw around 6 p.m. Sunday after receiving a call about an armed domestic incident. They found Erica Thomas, 38, fatally shot in the driveway of the home, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Joshua Laney, 41, was found alive in the driveway with a single gunshot wound before he later died at an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Laney and Thomas were previously married, and investigators believe the incident began as a argument. During the confrontation, Laney allegedly pulled out a rifle, shot and killed Thomas and then shot himself, investigators reported.

An active domestic violence protection order was in place against Laney before the incident, the sheriff’s office said. All known guns belonging to him, and in his possession, had been seized by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators are still trying to find out where the rifle came from, and any motives for the shooting.

Friends of Thomas shared their admiration and affection for her on Monday through various Facebook posts.

“Erica Thomas was a beautiful soul,” Nicole Wolfe Jordan said. “She had started to smile again. She was full of life and was an amazing mother. No one deserves this.”

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic abuse, there are resources available 24/7 both nationally and locally. For emergencies, call 911.

▪ National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233 (SAFE), live chat is also available

▪ Safe Alliance Hope Line: 980-771-4673 (español: 980-771-4673)

▪ National Teen Dating Violence Hotline: (ages 13-18) 866-331-9474 TEXT Love Is to 22522

▪ Mecklenburg County Community Support Services: 704-336-3210

▪ North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 919-956-9124

▪ Atrium Domestic Violence Healthcare Project: 704-446-3999