Here are Charlotte-area NCHSAA high school basketball conference tournament schedules

Here are conference tournament schedules for Charlotte-area high school basketball teams.

QUEEN CITY 3A/4A

(all games at Harding High)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 1 Mallard Creek vs. No. 8 West Mecklenburg, 5 (aux. gym); No. 2 North Meck vs. No. 7 Hopewell, 6:30 (aux gym.); No. 3 Hough vs. No. 6 Harding, 6; No. 4 Chambers vs. No. 5 West Charlotte, 7:30

Wednesday’s semifinals: Mallard/West Meck vs. Chambers/West Charlotte, 6; North Meck/Hopewell vs. Hough/Harding, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6:30

BOYS

Tuesday’s first round: No. 3 Hopewell vs. No. 6 West Charlotte, 6; No. 4 Mallard Creek vs. No. 5 Hough, 7:30; No. 1 North Meck vs. No. 8 Harding, 5 (aux. gym); No. 2 Chambers vs. No. 7 West Meck, 6:30 (aux. gym)

Thursday’s semifinals: North Meck/Harding vs. Mallard/Hough, 6; Chambers/West Meck vs. Hopewell/WC, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

SOMECK 4A

(all games at Ardrey Kell)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 6 Berry vs. No. 3 South Meck, 6; No. 5 Palisades vs. No. 4 Olympic, 7:30; No. 2 Ardrey Kell, bye; No. 1 Myers Park, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: South Meck/Berry vs. Ardrey Kell, 6; Olympic/Palisades vs. Myers Park, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday’s first round: No. 6 Olympic vs. No. 3 Ardrey Kell, 6; No. 5 Berry vs. No. 4 Palisades, 7:30; No. 2 South Meck, bye; No. 1 Myers Park, bye

Thursday’s semifinals: Ardrey Kell/Olympic vs. South Meck, 6; Berry/Palisades vs. Myers Park, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 8

SOUTHWESTERN 4A

(all games at Rocky River)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 5 Garinger vs. No. 4 Providence, 4; No. 6 Rocky River vs. No. 3. Butler, 5:30 No. 7 East Meck vs. No. 2 Independence, 7; No. 1 Charlotte Catholic, bye

Thursday’s semifinals: The second round opponents will be determined after the first round. Charlotte Catholic will face the lowest advancing seed at 3:30 p.m. The other semifinal will be at 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

BOYS

Tuesday’s first round: No. 5 Providence vs. No. 4 East Meck, 4 p.m.; No. 6 Rocky River vs. No. 3 Charlotte Catholic, 5:30; No. 7 Garinger vs. No. 2 Butler, 7; No. 1 Independence, bye

Thursday’s semifinals: The second round opponents will be determined after the first round. Independence will face the lowest advancing seed at 5 p.m. The second semifinal will be at 8 p.m.

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Greater Metro 4A

(First round at higher seed; semifinals, finals at Mooresville)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: South Iredell at West Cabarrus; AL Brown at Cox Mill; Mooresville at Hickory Ridge; Lake Norman, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: West Cabarrus/South Iredell vs. Lake Norman; AL Brown/Cox Mill vs. Mooresville/Hickory Ridge

Friday: Semifinal winners

BOYS

Monday’s first round: West Cabarrus at Cox Mill; AL Brown at Mooresville; South Iredell at Hickory Ridge; Lake Norman, bye

Thursday’s semifinals: West Cabarrus/Cox Mill vs. Lake Norman; AL Brown/Mooresville vs. South Iredell/Hickory Ridge

Friday: Semifinal winners

SOUTHERN CAROLINA 4A

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 5 Weddington at No. 4 Sun Valley, 6

Tuesday’s semifinal (at Porter Ridge): No. 2 Cuthbertson vs. No. 3 Porter Ridge, 6

Wednesday’s semifinal (at Porter Ridge): No. 1 Marvin Ridge vs. Weddington/Sun Valley, 6

Friday’s final (at Porter Ridge): Semifinal winners, 6

BOYS

Monday’s first round: No. 5 Cuthbertson at No. 4 Porter Ridge, 7:30

Tuesday’s semifinal (at Porter Ridge): No. 2 Marvin Ridge vs. No. 3 Sun Valley, 7:30

Wednesday’s semifinal (at Porter Ridge): No. 1 Weddington vs. Porter Ridge/Cuthbertson, 7:30

Friday’s final (at Porter Ridge): Semifinal winners, 7:30

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A

(First round at higher seed, semis/finals at Watauga)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 6 South Caldwell at No. 3 Hibriten, 6; No. 5 Freedom at No. 4 Alexander Central, 6; No. 1 Watauga, bye; No. 2 Ashe County, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: Alexander/Freedom vs. Watauga, 6:30; Hibriten/South Caldwell vs. Ashe County, 6:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6:30

BOYS

Tuesday’s first round: No. 6 Hibriten at No. 3 Freedom, 6:30; No. 5 Ashe County at No. 4 Alexander Central, 7:30; No. 2 Watauga, bye; No. 1 South Caldwell, bye

Wednesday’s semifinal: Ashe County/Alexander vs. South Caldwell, 8

Thursday’s semifinal: Freedom/Hibriten vs. Watauga, 8

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 8

SOUTH PIEDMONT 3A

(First round at higher seed, semis/finals at Concord)

BOYS

Monday’s first round: No. 8 East Rowan at No. 1 Central Cabarrus, 7; No. 6 West Rowan at No. 3 Concord, 6; No. 7 Lake Norman Charter at No. 2 JM Robinson, 7:30

Wednesday’s semifinals: Concord/West vs. LN Charter/Robinson, 6; East Rowan/Central vs. Northwest/Carson, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 7

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A

(first round at higher seeds; semifinals and finals at Hickory High)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 8 West Iredell at No. 1 East Lincoln, 6; No. 5 North Lincoln at No. 4 St. Stephens, 4:30; No. 7 Statesville at No. 2 Hickory, 6; No. 6 Fred T. Foard at No. 3 North Iredell, 6

Wednesday’s semifinal: West Iredell/East Lincoln vs. North Lincoln/St. Stephens, 6

Thursday’s semifinal: Statesville/Hickory vs. Fred T. Foard/North Iredell, 6

Friday’s finals: Semifinal winners, 6

BOYS

Monday’s first round: No. 8 West Iredell at No. 1 Hickory, 7:30; No. 5 North Iredell at No. 4 East Lincoln, 7:30; No. 7 Fred T. Foard at No. 2 North Lincoln, 6; No. 6 St. Stephens at No. 3 Statesville, 7:30

Wednesday’s semifinal: West Iredell/Hickory vs. North Iredell/East Lincoln, 7:30

Thursday’s semifinal: Fred T. Foard/North Lincoln vs. St. Stephens/Statesville, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 7:30

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A

(first round at higher seeds; semifinals and finals at Catawba Valley Community College)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 8 West Caldwell at No. 1 East Burke, 6; No. 5 Newton-Conover at No. 4 West Lincoln, 6; No. 7 Lincolnton at No. 2 Maiden, 6; No. 6 Bunker Hill at No. 3 Bandys, 6

Wednesday’s semifinal: West Caldwell/East Burke vs. Newton-Conover/West Lincoln, 6





Thursday’s semifinal: Lincolnton/Maiden vs. Bunker Hills/Bandys, 6

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6

BOYS

Monday’s first round: No. 8 West Lincoln at No. 1 Newton-Conover, 6; No. 5 Bandys at No. 4 Maiden, 7:30; No. 7 East Burke at No. 2 West Caldwell, 6; No. 6 Bunker Hill at No. 3 Lincolnton, 6

Wednesday’s semifinal: West Lincoln/Newton-Conover vs. Bandys/Maiden, 7:30

Thursday’s semifinal: East Burke/West Caldwell vs. Bunker Hill/Lincolnton, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 7:30

CATAWBA SHORES 1A-2A

(first round at higher seeds; semifinals and finals at Christ the King)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 8 Langtree Charter at No. 1 Community School of Davidson, 6; No. 5 Mountain Island Charter at No. 4 Pine Lake Prep, 6; No. 7 Corvian Community at No. 2 Lincoln Charter, 6; No. 6 Bradford Prep at No. 3 Christ the King, 7

Wednesday’s semifinals: Langtree Charter/Community School of Davidson vs. Mountain Island Charter/Pine Lake Prep, 4; Corvian Community/Lincoln Charter vs. Bradford Prep/Christ the King, 7

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6

BOYS

Monday’s quarterfinals: No. 8 Langtree Charter at No. 1 Corvian Community, 7; No. 5 Bradford Prep at No. 4 Community School of Davidson, 7:30; No. 7 Mountain Island Charter at No. 2 Lincoln Charter, 7:15; No. 6 Christ the King at No. 3 Pine Lake Prep, 7:30

Wednesday’s semifinals: Langtree Charter/Corvian Community vs. Bradford Prep/Community School of Davidson, 5:30; Mountain Island Charter/Lincoln Charter vs. Christ the King/Pine Lake Prep, 8:30

Friday’s finals: Semifinal winners, 7:30

SOUTHERN PIEDMONT 1A/2A

(First two rounds at higher seed, finals at Thomas Jefferson)

GIRLS

Tuesday’s first round: No. 5 Highland Tech at No. 4 Burns, 5:30; No. 6 East Gaston at No. 3 Shelby, 6; No. 7 Cherryville at No. 2 Bessemer City, 6; No. 1 Thomas Jefferson, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: Teams, times, TBA

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, time TBA

BOYS

Tuesday’s first round: No. 6 Thomas Jefferson at Burns, 7; No. 5 Cherryville at No. 4 Highland Tech, 6; No. 7 Bessemer City at No. 2 East Gaston, 6; No. 1 Shelby, bye

Wednesday’s semifinals: Teams, times, TBA

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, time TBA

YADKIN VALLEY 1A-2A

(first-round games at higher seeds; semifinals and finals at Mount Pleasant)

GIRLS

Monday’s first round: No. 5 Gray Stone Day at No. 4 Mount Pleasant, 6; No. 6 South Stanly at No. 3 North Stanly, 6

Thursday’s semifinals: South Stanly/North Stanly vs. No. 2 Union Academy, 6; Gray Stone Day/Mount Pleasant vs. No. 1 Albemarle, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 6

BOYS

Monday’s first round: No. 5 Albemarle at No. 4 Union Academy, 6; No. 6 Gray Stone Day at No. 3 Mount Pleasant, 7:30

Wednesday’s semifinals: Gray Stone Day/Mount Pleasant vs. No. 2 North Stanly, 6; Albemarle/Union Academy vs. No. 1 South Stanly, 7:30

Friday’s final: Semifinal winners, 7:30