Here are Charlotte-area schools closing or switching to remote learning due to storms

Some Charlotte-area schools will be shuttered Tuesday as storms are expected to roll in and linger above much of western North Carolina.

While students won’t be on campus, some will still be required to log on to learn via virtual programs.

Before 3 p.m. Monday, Cabarrus County Schools announced all schools would be closed and extra-curricular events canceled on Tuesday.

Across state lines, York School District One announced students will have an e-learning day on Tuesday. Catawba, Anson, Rowan-Salisbury and Davie County Schools announced the same.

“Forecasts indicate wind speeds will exceed 35 miles per hour, with gusts up to 50 mph during critical bus times and when young drivers are on the roads,” Davie County Schools shared in a message to parents.







Officials will share plans for after-school activities and games, the district said.

“If the weather becomes significant enough to cause lengthy or widespread power outages, we may adjust the e-learning expectation,” said Michelle Shue, Rowan-Salisbury’s director of marketing and communications.

Severe Charlotte storm could produce tornado, 50 mph winds, heavy rain. What to know

What about Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools?

Just after 1 p.m., Union County schools said it was “monitoring weather reports and speaking with local emergency management teams.” Authorities expected to give an update by early Monday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools had not released any plans as of Monday afternoon.

The Charlotte Observer also reached out to Alexander, Iredell, Lincoln and Gatson County Schools.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.