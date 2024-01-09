Will Charlotte-area schools still be closed Wednesday? A look at schedules and delays

After strong storms hit North Carolina on Tuesday, some school systems in the Charlotte area and the western part of the state will start classes later on Wednesday.

Cabarrus, Gaston, Cleveland, Avery and Caldwell counties will all operate on a two-hour delay.

As of 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg and Union school systems had not announced whether Wednesday’s classes would be delayed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.