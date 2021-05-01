Biden touts high-speed rail plans: Get from Charlotte to Atlanta in half the time

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Marusak
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In remarks touting his American Jobs Plan, President Joe Biden said new high-speed rail would get Charlotteans to Atlanta in just two hours.

“Imagine a two-hour train ride between Atlanta and Charlotte going at speeds of 220 miles an hour,“ Biden said at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia on Friday, according to a copy of his address on WhiteHouse.gov.

That trip now takes about five and a half hours, according to Amtrak’s schedule.

Biden also mentioned quicker trips between Chicago and Detroit and Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and said Amtrak plans to serve 160 more communities nationwide.

“What this means is that towns and cities that have been in danger of being left out or left behind will be back in the game,“ he said.

Biden’s plan would spend $80 billion on rail.

“We have a huge opportunity here to provide fast, safe, reliable, clean transportation in this country,” the president said. “And transit is part of the infrastructure.”

“And like the rest of our infrastructure, we’re way behind the rest of the world right now,” he said. “We need to remember: We’re in competition with the rest of the world.”

Amtrak map of new routes

In March, taxpayer-funded Amtrak unveiled a map of proposed new rail routes across the U.S. that could be built by 2035 under Biden’s American Jobs Plan.

Under the plan, Charlotteans could one day ride passenger rail to the North Carolina mountains and coast, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

Charlotteans would connect to Asheville via Salisbury and to Wilmington via Raleigh, the Amtrak map shows.

The plan also establishes new service from Charlotte to Greenville, S.C., Atlanta and possibly cities in Alabama, although Amtrak said it hasn’t determined when the new routes could begin.

Raleigh to Richmond

The Amtrak map also shows a proposed new line from Raleigh to Richmond, Virginia.

That new high-speed passenger service would give Charlotteans and others a quicker trip to and from destinations in the Northeast, The News & Observer previously reported.

The N.C. Department of Transportation in September received a $47.5 million federal grant for the Raleigh-to-Richmond service, The N&O reported at the time.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Amtrak Joe' Biden pushes infrastructure in Philadelphia

    President Joe Biden visited an Amtrak train station on Friday to promote his $1.9 trillion infrastructure proposal, saying the United States is "way behind" in improving its transportation grid and needs to do so to keep up with China. Biden spent time on an Amtrak car at Philadelphia's 30th Street train station before climbing down to give remarks. It was a moment of nostalgia for Biden, who as a U.S. senator commuted by train for years between his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, and Washington.

  • 2021 Kansas betting preview, presented by BetMGM

    The following article is brought to you by BetMGM. When it comes to Kansas Speedway, you never know who might pull off the win. In fact, this Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has eight different past Kansas winners in the current starting lineup. That makes for […]

  • All aboard! Biden celebrates Amtrak's 50 years

    President Joe Biden, once a regular Amtrak rider, helped the nation's passenger rail system celebrate 50 years of service Friday. "I wouldn’t have missed this for the world," said the former Senator who was also known as "Amtrak Joe." (April 30)

  • Turkey’s removal from F-35 program to cause hike in engine price

    By the end of the year, Turkey will no longer supply parts for the F-35's engine.

  • What the Pacific Northwest COVID surge means for CA

    Gov. Brown said that in Oregon, hospitalized cases of people ages 18 to 34 have increased by almost 50%.

  • 2 teenagers fatally shot in Kansas City after leaving Ramadan services, police say

    Police said they believe upon an initial investigation that the a “domestic situation” led to the shootings.

  • How 'Amtrak Joe' Biden's infrastructure push could put rail back on track in the US

    President Joe Biden campaigned on sparking the “second great railroad revolution” in a car-centric nation where rail infrastructure has languished for decades. The president famously commuted daily from Wilmington, Delaware, to Washington, D.C., during his time as a senator, logging millions of miles riding the rails and earning the nickname “Amtrak Joe.” “He's the first president in decades who's routinely ridden trains and he understands just how functional they are,” Robert Yaro, the former president of the New York's Regional Plan Association, a nonprofit civic planning organization, and a professor emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, told ABC News.

  • Beaver’s Best Bets for the Wise Power 200

    With minus odds, Kyle Busch is the prohibitive favorite at Kansas, but JH Nemechek outran him at Richmond and Las Vegas already this year. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Kyle Busch headlines Saturday night’s NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

    The wins at Kansas have come easily and often for this Busch brother.

  • Honda releases 'best Civic ever'

    Japanese automaker Honda has revealed the 11th generation of its longest running nameplate. Touted as the “best Civic ever,” Honda claimed that the 2022 Honda Civic is the “most fun-to-drive and technologically advanced Civic sedan in the model’s nearly 50-year history.” Powering the all-new model is either a 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC in-line four-cylinder or a 1.5-liter version with turbocharger. These are all paired to CVT (with paddle shifters for the performance lines). The powertrain produces a maximum output of 158hp on the lower trims (two-liter engine) and 180hp on the upper varieties (turbocharged 1.5). The Sport and Touring line offer the same three drive modes (Econ, Normal, Sport). The 11th-gen Civic is 4,674mm long, 1,145mm tall, and 1,801mm wide with a 2,736mm wheelbase. The cargo volume is up to 111 gallons of space (108 gallons for the top-tier offer). The latest Civic sports a “thin and light” body design as shown on the low hood and front fenders, and a low horizontal beltline. On the inside, vehicle occupants are greeted by an uncluttered cabin design found on the early generations of Civic with the new model’s interior features exceptional visibility, intuitive ergonomics, extraordinary passenger volume and driver-focused technology. For its infotainment system of the all-new Honda Civic also has a seven-inch color touchscreen with volume and tuning knobs or the nine-inch HD color touchscreen with volume knob, customizable feature settings and smart shortcuts (touring variant). The top-spec infotainment system is matched with a Bose Premium Sound System with 12 speakers, including subwoofer. Safety features such as Honda Sensing, Advanced Compatibility EngineeringTM (ACETM) Body Structure, 10 airbags (including next-generation dual front airbags) are common throughout the four offerings. The Civic sedan will be available in eight exterior colors, three of which are new: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl and all-new Civic-exclusive Morning Mist Blue Metallic. Photos from Honda Also read: Civic Duty: 10 Generations of the Honda Civic Honda Introduces Darker Hue for 2020 Honda Civic RS Turbo Honda PH Updates Honda Civic with New 1.8 S CVT Variant

  • Pregnant Erin Napier Feels 'Lucky to Be Loved' After Friends Surprise Her with Baby Shower

    Erin Napier is expecting her second baby girl with husband and costar Ben Napier

  • California Democrats to hear from Newsom as recall heats up

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom will address the Democratic Party faithful Saturday as he mounts a campaign to keep his job. Voters will get the chance in the all-but-certain election this fall to decide whether the first-term Democrat should be booted from office before his term ends. Delegates at the convention are some of the party's most hardworking organizers, who can knock on doors, make phone calls or provide a cheering section at rallies for Democratic candidates.

  • As COVID-19 vaccine demand slips, officials look for new ways to reach more people

    Mobile clinics have been used throughout the COVID-19 vaccination effort to reach hard-hit or vulnerable communities, particularly those in pharmacy deserts. Georgia is winding down its mass vaccination sites as demand dwindles, though only 24.4% of the state is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- one of the lowest rates in the country. Most of the sites will close by May 21, while Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will continue through mid-June.

  • Panthers NFL draft live updates: Carolina takes Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State

    The Panthers enter Day 3 of the NFL draft with five picks in the final four rounds.

  • Rudy Guiliani’s son stammers and stumbles when asked if his father would turn on Trump

    ‘No! I mean, he has – there is – I don’t really know what to, how to respond to this because it’s a theoretical,’ Andrew Giuliani stammered on CNN on Thursday

  • ‘Next one to be thrown under the bus’: Michael Cohen issues ominous warning to Rudy Giuliani

    ‘Rudy, I told you so! I told you so!’ Mr Cohen says in an interview with CNN’s Alisyn Camerota

  • ‘We’re Americans’: Liz Cheney defends Joe Biden fist bump as her Trump feud splits GOP

    The Wyoming congresswoman is fending off moves to remove her from party leadership

  • Trading up in the NFL Draft for a QB is a huge risk - here's how it has worked in the past

    Trading up in the NFL Draft is can be a costly endeavor - but for the teams that it works out for, it's well worth the investment.

  • Sumo wrestler dies month after falling on head during bout

    A Japanese sumo wrestler has died a month after falling on his head during a bout in a case that has raised questions about the sport’s response to medical emergencies. Hibikiryu, 28, died of acute respiratory failure on Wednesday, the Japan Sumo Association said. The wrestler, whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, was thrown by his opponent during a bout at a tournament on March 26.

  • Afghanistan car bomb kills 30 at guesthouse in Logar province

    High school students are among those killed in eastern Afghanistan, and dozens more people are hurt.