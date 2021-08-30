Is your Charlotte bank branch randomly closed for the day? Blame COVID

Hannah Lang
·3 min read

If you’ve stopped at your local bank branch recently only to find it closed for the day, it’s likely that the continued spread of COVID-19 in Charlotte is to blame.

Some of the region’s largest banks have temporarily closed branches in recent weeks to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus among staff members. And with the delta variant of COVID-19 continuing to spread, customers may see more frequent closures around Charlotte.

For instance, at least eight Bank of America branches in Charlotte were temporarily closed as of Monday, according to the bank’s online branch locator. That includes locations in Southpark, Sardis Village, Carmel Commons, Prosperity Pointe and York Road.

“We are operating with an abundance of caution around keeping employees and clients as safe as possible during coronavirus, and on occasion, have temporarily closed locations,” the bank said in a statement to the Observer Friday.

Truist also said temporary closures help protect staff and customers. The bank shut down the lobby of its SunTrust branch on Park Road last month in response to a COVID exposure, although the drive-through remained open.

In the event of a COVID-19 exposure, Truist said it temporarily closes the branch, deep cleans the facility and sends employees home to quarantine. The bank then recruits staff members from nearby branches to help fill in.

Truist said it posts signs on doors and drive-thrus notifying customers of the closures.

Wells Fargo did not respond to questions Monday about its policies.

When branches close their doors, the solution for customers is often as simple as finding another location nearby: Charlotte’s largest banks have dozens of branches scattered throughout the area.

Bank of America customers can use the bank’s online branch locator or mobile app to check for updated information on temporary closure and find other branches nearby.

Truist offers a similar service for SunTrust and BB&T branches. SunTrust customers can also use their debit or ATM card at a BB&T ATM with no fees, and vice versa.

And many customers opt for digital banking these days: this month, Bank of America reported that 85% of deposits were digital.

As COVID cases rise, employers adjust

It’s not just bank branches. A number of local employers are taking more precautions to keep workers safe amid rising COVID-19 cases.

A handful of Charlotte restaurants shut down temporarily this month after members of their staffs were exposed to the virus or exhibited symptoms.

Some employers are mandating vaccines to mitigate the spread of the disease: Atrium Health and Novant Health, are requiring vaccination for workers. Seven independent medical practices in Charlotte have followed suit.

Charlotte’s biggest banks — Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Truist — are not requiring the vaccines, although each has said they’re encouraging employees to get their shot.

Bank of America is only allowing fully vaccinated employees back to its offices for now.

trimmed Truist and Wells Fargo have postponed their return to work plans.

