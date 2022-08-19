Charlotte bank robber in disguise sentenced to 5+ years in prison

Charlotte man sentenced to 5+ years in prison for robbing banks in Gaston, Union counties

A 62-year-old Charlotte man was sentenced Wednesday to more than five years in prison after pleading guilty to robbing banks in Gaston and Union counties, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of North Carolina.

David Plyler robbed the banks between December 2019 and February 2020 and wore disguises during the crimes, officials said.

Plyler pleaded guilty to the following crimes:

BB&T on Hawley Avenue in Belmont on Dec. 18, 2019: Plyler handed the teller a note and demanded money. The teller complied and Plyler left with $2,630.

SunTrust Bank on North Main Street in Belmont on Jan. 7, 2020: Plyler handed the teller a note that read, “Give me your 20s, 50s, and 100s.” Plyler told the teller to hurry up and that he had a bomb in his pocket. The teller gave Plyler the money and he went to the next teller and did the same thing. That teller handed over cash, as well.

BB&T on Hawley Avenue in Belmont on Feb. 3, 2020: Plyler handed the teller a note but she said she “did not have a lot of cash.” Plyler insisted the teller give him the money. He fled with $1,600.

SunTrust Bank on Unionville Indian Trail Road in Indian Trail on Feb. 20, 2020: Plyler handed the teller a note that stated, “This is a Robbery. Give me all the money.” The teller gave Plyler about $10,000 in cash and Plyler left the bank in a gray Nissan.

A vehicle matching that description was located and deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Plyler did not stop and tried to flee from the police.

Plyler was eventually pulled over and arrested after crossing the state line into South Carolina.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Story continues

Officers found $10,685 in cash, fake mustaches and wigs that Plyler wore during the robberies. A handwritten note demanding money was also inside the Nissan, the district attorney’s office stated.

Plyler pleaded guilty on Dec. 29, 2021, to four counts of bank robbery and is in federal custody.

He was sentenced to 63 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

(Surveillance video captures Belmont bank robber in unique disguise)