Charlotte bank robbery suspect caught after I-77 chase in York County, officials say

A suspect in a Charlotte bank robbery Wednesday was caught in South Carolina after a police chase on Interstate 77, officials said.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies picked up the pursuit at the North Carolina state line on I-77 after the Wells Fargo branch on Medical Plaza Drive in the University area of Charlotte was robbed around 10 a.m., according to officials from the sheriff’s office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The pursuit of the Ford Explorer went south through Fort Mill and Rock Hill to Exit 75 where the suspect got off I-77 at the Porter Road exit, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The suspect then turned onto rural Hawkfield Road near a quarry where the suspect stopped and was taken into custody by deputies, Faris said.

The quarry is about 35 miles from the site of the robbery.

There were no injuries during the York County pursuit or arrest, Faris said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The suspect remains at the York County jail pending charges from both South Carolina law enforcement and CMPD, Faris said.