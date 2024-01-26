Charlotte-based chiropractor sentenced to Texas prison for child sex abuse

A Charlotte-based chiropractor will spend 25 years in a Texas prison for felony child sexual abuse.

Stuart White was sentenced this week in Harris County, our partners at The Charlotte Observer reported.

Charlotte man accused of watching, sharing child sex abuse videos

A criminal complaint accused him of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl.

White’s attorney told The Observer they plan to appeal.

White worked at Synergy Holistic Health in Cotswold.