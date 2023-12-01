Charlotte BBQ joint dinged for flies, dirty kitchen equipment during inspection

A popular west Charlotte BBQ restaurant received a “B” grade from the Mecklenburg County Health Department for numerous health violations, including the presence of insects, dirty kitchen equipment and improper food preparation methods.

▪ Bar-B-Q King, 2900 Wilkinson Blvd., received a score of 87 during its Nov. 30 inspection.

Health department inspectors cited the restaurant after finding “small flies throughout the facility,” documents show.

Other violations the restaurant was cited for include:

Raw fish stored above ready-to-eat pickles

Large plastic containers and metal containers stored with food debris left on them

Containers of pork and ground beef chili stored above required temperatures

Employee preparing food with watches and bracelets

Rusted shelving throughout the facility

Floors, walls and ceilings contaminated with food debris, grease buildup and dirt debris

This is the barbecue restaurant’s first “B” grade since April 2019.

According to state law, permits are immediately revoked if a restaurant receives a score of less than 70 percent.

The Charlotte Observer contacted the restaurant for comment regarding its score prior to publication.