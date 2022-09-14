Charlotte Bennett sues Andrew Cuomo in federal court. Here are the highlights

Charlotte Bennett, a onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, sued her past employer in federal court Wednesday after she alleged last year that he sexually harassed her while in office.

The lawsuit accuses the former governor of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation related to Bennett’s claims that in 2019 and 2020, Cuomo asked probing questions about her love life and experience as a sexual assault survivor, and shared personal details about his own romantic goals.

Bennett, who went public with her allegations in early 2021, was one of a number of women who brought sexual harassment claims against Cuomo around that time and afterward.

Cuomo resigned amid an Attorney General’s investigation of those allegations in August 2021.

In a statement Wednesday, Cuomo’s legal counsel Rita Glavin reiterated the former governor’s previous claims that “he didn’t harass anyone.”

“With each day that goes by, more and more information is uncovered showing how evidence favorable to the Governor was suppressed and crucial facts ignored or omitted that undermined witness credibility,” Glavin said.

Earlier this week, Cuomo filed an ethics complaint against Attorney General Letitia James regarding her report on the allegations against him in August 2021.

Here are the main points of Bennett’s lawsuit.

Charlotte Bennett, who says Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed her, "fully expected to be attacked by those who reflexively question the honesty or motivation of those who report sexual harassment. I am not deterred by these voices.”

It takes aim at Cuomo’s former staff

Several members of Cuomo’s former executive staff, including former Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa and former Chief of Staff Jill DesRosiers, were named as defendants in the lawsuit alongside him.

Bennett alleges in court paperwork that Cuomo's staff members contributed to an environment where sexualized comments and discriminatory expectations against women, such as being pressured to wear more feminine attire when Cuomo was in the office, were allowed.

She also claimed that they took part in transferring her to an “inferior” position after she shared her experiences with them, and that they failed to report her claims to the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations, or GOER, as required by the Executive Department’s Equal Employment Opportunity Handbook.

These actions constituted aiding and abetting sexual harassment, and retaliation under federal, state and new York City laws, the lawsuit alleges.

Alleged harassment caused physical symptoms, Bennett claims

Bennett experienced near-debilitating anxiety, depression and began suffering from a chronic neurological disorder “as a direct result of Defendant Cuomo’s sexual harassment of her” and her hasty transfer to another work team, court filings read.

She claims she ultimately resigned, involuntarily, in Fall 2020, because the work environment had become “intolerable,” according to court filings.

Bennett: Cuomo engaged in “a smear campaign”

After her allegations became public and the Attorney General’s investigation got underway, Cuomo and his team sought to use media platforms to discredit her and “portray her as a liar,” the lawsuit alleges.

The Attorney General’s report corroborated the sexual harassment claims of 11 women against Cuomo. These women were current or former state employees, or outside individuals.

Strange requests, questions about her love life

Bennett alleges that during her time working in the former governor’s office, Cuomo pressured her to sing the Irish ballad “Danny Boy” in front of other staff, asked if she had a boyfriend and if she was monogamous in her most recent relationship, and pushed her to do “as many pushups as she could” on the floor in the office, according to court filings.

He also pressed her to go into more detail about her sexual assault, after she shared the general story with him at the Executive Mansion, according to court filings.

At another point, this time during the pandemic in 2020, he told Bennett he was “stressed, unhappy and wanted a girlfriend to spend time with in Albany,” according to the lawsuit.

These actions were discriminatory against Bennett on the basis of sex, and violated Human Rights Law by subjecting her to a sexually hostile work environment, the lawsuit reads.

