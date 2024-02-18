Charlotte Black Voter project holds rally at West Charlotte High School

The ‘Charlotte Black Voter’ project continued its push for today to get more black voters at the polls.

The non-partisan group hosted a rally at west Charlotte, complete with the school band and cheerleaders. The Charlotte Black Voter Project has hosted forums, rallies and other events to encourage black voters.

ALSO READ: President Joe Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary, AP reports

The number of black voters in Mecklenburg County has been trending down since 2022.

(WATCH BELOW: Revitalization of Excelsior Club, once a premier Black social club, at a standstill)