Charlotte blanketed in smoke on Thursday

There’s a thick haze all around Charlotte on Thursday thanks to wind blowing smoke into the area.

Severe Weather Center 9′s John Ahrens says there’s widespread burning activity happening across western North Carolina on Thursday, which is contributing to the smoky skies.

At the same time, high wind gusts are blowing that smoke into the greater Charlotte area.

According to IQAir.com, air quality across Charlotte is listed as moderate, but it’s not in the unhealthy range. IQAir suggests sensitive groups should wear masks when outdoors.

Severe Weather Center 9′s forecast says the winds will continue into the evening, and that should help blow the smoke out of the area.

