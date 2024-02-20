Charlotte brewery temporarily closing both of its locations due to death of co-owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte’s brewery scene took a blow Tuesday, as a founder and co-owner of Wooden Robot Brewery died Tuesday, the business announced.

Director of Operations Dan Wade reportedly died from a fall at the brewery’s original location on Summit Avenue in South End.

Dan Wade.

The brewery, known for its Good Morning Vietnam blonde ale, posted the news on its social media pages:

It is with an extremely sad and heavy heart that we share this news. Due to an accident that occurred today, we lost one of our founders, co-owners, and friend, Dan. We ask that you respect the privacy of his loved ones in this incredibly difficult time. We are all still in shock and need time to process everything, but we will do our best to keep everyone in the loop for when we open up our taprooms again. Your thoughts and prayers for Dan’s family, his wife, and his son are much appreciated at this time.

Tuesday afternoon, Medic said that a person died from a fall around 1:30 p.m. on Summit Avenue in the area of the brewery. QCN observed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police’s crime scene unit and officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the scene.

The brewery initially posted that both taprooms were closed “until further notice.”

An incredibly somber feeling at The Wooden Robot in South End. CSI and OSHNC crews on scene regarding reports of a fatal fall. Send support and prayers to the staff members who are suffering right now. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/nD7OaY7tJa — Daniel Pierce (@DanielDPierce) February 20, 2024

Wooden Robot opened its original location in July 2019 on Summit Avenue in South End. Then in 2021, the owners expanded to NoDa with its Chamber spot off of East 36th Street, adjacent to the light rail station.

Other members of the Charlotte brewery scene have been offering their condolences to the Wooden Robot family.

“Our hearts are with @woodenrobotbrewery, their family & the Charlotte beer community ❤️”

– Vaulted Oak Brewery

“The Charlotte brewing community lost a great one today. We send our sincerest condolences to the team over at Wooden Robot Brewing and to Dan’s friends and family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with you all.”

– Lower Left Brewing

“Sending our deepest condolences, love, and peace to the @woodenrobotbrewery family on this devastating day ❤️”

– NoDa Brewing

“Today is a sad day. We’d like to send our heartfelt condolences to our brewing family over at Wooden Robot Brewing during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and friends.”

– Blue Blaze Brewing

