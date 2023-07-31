Charlotte businessman Wynn Charlebois pleads guilty in $5.3M investment fraud scheme

Charlotte businessman Wynn A.D. Charlebois, 53, pleaded guilty to wire fraud on Monday for leading a multimillion-dollar investment fraud scheme, according to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Charlebois was released on bond following his plea hearing. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

Charlebois used companies he owned and controlled to perpetrate an investment scheme that caused at least 39 victims to lose more than $5.3 million, according to court documents and the plea agreement.

