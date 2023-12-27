Charlotte chiropractor could face 25 years in prison after child sex abuse conviction

Stuart White, a Charlotte chiropractor, is jailed in Texas after being convicted there this month for felony child sexual abuse.

Stuart, 66, has worked as a chiropractor for Synergy Holistic Health in Charlotte’s Cotswold neighborhood.

In a recent letter to his patients here, he maintains he was falsely accused of abusing children from a former marriage. He said he’s committed to clearing his name.

“I am appalled by the disturbing accusations leveled against me, as they are both disgusting and inconceivable,” his letter states. “I want to emphatically state that I would never engage in such reprehensible actions.”

Stuart’s current wife, Nicole Fodel, “is doing everything possible to hire the best appellate attorney to fight this false charge,” the chiropractic office stated in an email to patients that accompanied Stuart’s letter.

Fodel also works as a chiropractor and acupuncturist at the office. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

Another letter accompanying the email invites people to contribute money “to restore Stuart’s freedom and exonerate his name.”

On Dec. 19, a jury in Harris County, Texas, convicted Stuart of super aggravated sexual assault with a child under 6, a first-degree felony that carries a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison.

He was found not guilty on a charge of indecency with a child.

A judge is scheduled to sentence him on Jan. 23.

Angela Weltin, one of White’s attorneys, stated in an email to The Observer that the defense team feels strongly that the case should be appealed. “Dr Stuart White will petition the court to review this case on appeal once sentencing occurs,” Weltin wrote.

White was charged with the offense in 2014, three days after his ex-wife filed for divorce, according to the Houston Chronicle.

White appears to have just one conviction in North Carolina — for speeding in Watauga County in 2017, a state criminal records check shows.

In its online mission statement, Synergy Holistic Health says it treats “the entire person, not just their symptoms.”

“Our goal is to not only alleviate pain and chronic illness, but more importantly, inspire and educate our patients to become active participants in their own well being,” the mission statement says.