Charlotte church volunteer, soccer coach arrested for child sex abuse crimes

A Charlotte man with ties to local churches and an area soccer program has been charged with sexual crimes against children, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

On Friday afternoon, CMPD said 36-year-old Benjamin Damron was arrested earlier that day. He’s charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery, according to CMPD.

Authorities said three victims have been identified, all teenage boys. Two victims, according to CMPD, were under 15 at the time. One is older than 15.

In a statement Friday, CMPD said Damron “met his victims in a role as a volunteer church youth leader and coach. He used his position to take advantage of the victims and sexually assault them.”

In a news conference, Special Victims Unit Lt. James Ivie said the investigation so far indicates the sexual abuse goes back five years. CMPD says Damron “has been a youth leader or coach at least four local organizations including: Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and Soccer Shots.”

According to the police statement, “All of the listed organizations have been notified and are cooperating in our investigation. The incidents involved in this investigation not only occurred in Charlotte, but also at locations in Matthews and in Union County. CMPD detectives have in contact with detectives from both Matthews PD and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story.