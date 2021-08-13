Charlotte churches offer religious exemptions from vaccine mandates. Will they work?

Susie Webb
·3 min read

Some Charlotte churches have recently started offering religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, but local attorneys say the exemptions won’t stand up in court.

This week Pastor Troy Maxwell announced that Freedom House Church would write religious exemptions to employers who require vaccinations. The exemptions would allow church members to cite religious reasons for why they don’t want to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is despicable for a business or government agency to force someone to take a vaccine that is unproven, dangerous and not fully tested,” the church said in a statement.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called the vaccines safe and effective and recommends that people get vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Cathedral of St. Patrick has also offered a sample religious exemption form to parishioners who are seeking a religious exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination, the church announced in a Facebook post.

Little legal merit, attorneys say

Local attorneys say these religious exemption forms would have little legal merit in court.

“These are very unlikely to work,” employment law attorney Sean Herrmann of Herrmann and Murphy told the Observer.

There are two conflicting regulations, added employment law attorney Joshua Van Kampen of Van Kampen Law: Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits religion-based discrimination, but the Occupational Safety and Health Administration requires a workplace free from hazards.

Van Kampen said the requirement for employers to accommodate religious beliefs was “never intended to allow employees to circumvent public health and safety requirements.”

He said that judges and juries will likely be more sympathetic to employers seeking a safe work place than employees citing religious beliefs.

“Churches should not be handing out these accommodation letters like lollipops,” Van Kampen said.

Employers are not required to blindly accept requests for religious accommodations, Van Kampen said. There’s a vetting process to analyze the religious merit of an employee’s claim.

If, for example, someone received a flu shot but then cited religion to avoid the COVID-19 vaccination, that likely won’t pass a legal challenge, he said.

Herrmann’s and Van Kampen’s law firms have both received numerous requests to represent people trying to cite religious exemptions to avoid getting vaccinated. They’ve turned down each one.

“Those cases are not going to be meritorious in our opinion,” Herrmann said.

Religion and vaccinations

The Catholic Church has not expressed mass opposition to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pope Francis has been vaccinated and has encouraged others to do the same, said Liz Chandler, a representative of the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte.

“The Vatican and the U.S. bishops have advised that it is acceptable for Catholics to get the COVID-19 vaccine,” Chandler said. She added that, according to the church, those who don’t get vaccinated “must do their utmost to avoid transmitting the virus.”

Teddy Koch, a lifelong Catholic who attends Charlotte’s St. Peter Catholic Church, said he was shocked at St. Patrick’s offering vaccine exemption letters.

“This just seems really antithetical compared to the church I know,” he said.

Vaccination requirements have varied across Charlotte’s largest employers.

Both Atrium Health and Novant Health are mandating that employees get vaccinated. Mecklenburg County Public Health employees are also required to be vaccinated.

Medical and religious exemptions will be considered on a case-by-case basis, a Novant Health spokesperson told the Observer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief? Google's parent Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, and Tyson Foods Inc are among the growing list of employers requiring some or all staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employers have to make reasonable accommodations for staff who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or refuse vaccination because of "sincerely held religious beliefs," according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

  • Capitol Hill staffers divulge how low salaries shape their lives: taking second jobs, skipping groceries, seeking low income housing

    From low pay to burnout, Insider is covering Congress as a workplace. Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced new changes to how much staff can earn.

  • As school districts require masks, we have to talk about the downsides for kids, too

    They include psychological damage caused by habituating kids to a world in which they are taught that they are both in danger and dangerous. [Opinion]

  • 40% of severe COVID-19 infections at KY Children’s Hospital came in the last 2 weeks

    All were age 12 and older but unvaccinated.

  • GOP's Faulconer still trying to make mark as recall nears

    Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer has for years been a candidate-in-waiting, viewed by many California Republicans as someone moderate enough to win back the governor's office in the heavily Democratic state. With mail-in ballots for the Sept. 14 election already going out to voters, recent polls show him trailing conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, a newer entrant in the race who quickly outraised his GOP rivals. Faulconer also faces challenges attracting independents and moderate Democrats because of his support in 2020 for then-President Donald Trump, who lost to Joe Biden by a record margin in California.

  • Florida church vaccinates hundreds after 6 members die from COVID-19 in 10 days

    Six members of a Florida church died from COVID-19 within 10 days. Now, the church has vaccinated hundreds of community members.

  • Louisiana hospitals, overwhelmed with Covid patients, sending ambulances to Texas

    State’s public health efforts hobbled by low vaccination rates and crowded housing following last year’s hurricane season Covid-19 patient Cedric Daniels, 37, being treated at a hospital in Baton Rouge. Photograph: Ted Jackson/AP Like so many people in Louisiana, Tyler Duplantis was hesitant to get a Covid-19 vaccine. The 26-year-old witnessed the virus tear through his Native American tribe, the United Houma Nation, last year. But when the vaccine became available to him, he was skeptical for s

  • ‘We are hungry for change’: Boston on the brink of election of first non-white, female mayor

    The east coast city with a reputation for racial inequality is poised to choose a new leader from an all ethnic minority short-list, including four women Kim Janey is technically already Boston’s first female and black, acting mayor, after as council president, stepping into vacated seat in March. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images Boston is a city of firsts. The first official US police force, established 1631; birthplace of the American Revolution in 1775; the inaugural World Series won by

  • UPDATE 1-U.S. works with vaccine makers on booster dose for some -CDC director

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with vaccine makers Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc to allow certain vulnerable people to receive a third booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccines to improve their immune response, the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday. Speaking at a White House COVID-19 press briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the shots would be available to certain people who are moderately and severely immune compromised, such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients. "This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable, who may need an additional dose to enhance their biological responses to the vaccines are better protected against COVID-19," Walensky said.

  • Olympic BMX gold medalist says he lost days of memory following Tokyo crash

    U.S. BMX racer Connor Fields says entire days are missing from his memory after crashing during the Tokyo Olympics semifinals.

  • When it comes to breakthrough cases, are we ignoring long Covid once again?

    We are told not to worry about breakthrough cases because they are ‘mild’ – but long Covid is anything but mild ‘Not collecting data based on the assumption that non-hospitalized cases are “mild” is an enormous mistake.’ Photograph: Getty Images On 1 May, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped tracking breakthrough infections that did not lead to hospitalization or death. Its rationale was to “​​maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and publi

  • Iran facing its deadliest coronavirus surge after banning import on US vaccines

    Eight months after Iran banned imports of any vaccines developed in the United States or the United Kingdom, the country is in the grips of its deadliest coronavirus surge yet, prompting criticism of the government for prioritizing politics over public health. To date, the country has recorded over 4.2 million cases of coronavirus, with 95,647 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. According to Our World in Data, only 11.2% of Iranians have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, and only 3.3% have been fully vaccinated, mostly with China's Sinopharm and AstraZeneca, which have been sent as part of humanitarian aids from Japan and other countries, as well as the domestically developed COVIran Barekat, which has not been recognized by international health bodies.

  • Los Angeles City Council Votes 13-0 To Create Vaccination Requirement For Indoor Public Spaces Such As Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Concert Venues

    The Los Angeles City Council voted 13-0 today to have the city attorney prepare an ordinance requiring people to show proof of at least partial vaccination against Covid to enter most public indoor spaces in the city, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments.” Council President Nury Martinez — who […]

  • Seahawks want to address Duane Brown’s contract after this season

    Brown's current deal will pay him $10 million in base salary this season, which ranks No. 16 among left tackles.

  • 'We are not costumes': Why Marlee Matlin put her foot down for 'CODA' to cast deaf actors

    Marlee Matlin has waited since her Oscar-winning role in "Children of a Lesser God" for a special movie for deaf actors like AppleTV+ drama "CODA."

  • Johnson County officials say fatal police shooting of Darren Chandler was justified

    Darren Dejuan Chandler, a resident of the Nashville area, was killed in late May after a shootout with officers Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa.

  • Nampa High School teacher urges ‘necessary precautions’ to keep schools open, in-person

    “This coming year I hope to have my students in class full-time for the entire year. But I know that my hoping will not be enough.”

  • Supreme Court rejects request to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    Supreme Court rejects request to block Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

  • No Choice: California First to Tell Teachers COVID Vaccines Mandatory for Fall

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. State and […]

  • Brazilian athletes return home after most successful Olympics yet

    The South American nation finished 12th in Tokyo with 21 medals, one place higher than in Rio and with two more medals.Seven of the medals were gold, including one from star gymnast Rebeca Andrade. The 22-year-old clinched a silver in the individual all-around competition to then go on to win a gold in the vault final.Brazil also secured medals in boxing. Hebert Conceicao won the gold medal in the 75-kilo category and Abner Teixeira in the heavyweight match.Beatriz Ferreira won the silver in the women's lightweight boxing competition, telling media she hopes her medal will inspire girls in Brazil to take up boxing.In the canoe sprint competition, Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos came out on top and secured Brazil another gold. His sights are now set on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.