Charlotte City Council members react to police body camera footage from viral arrest

Charlotte City Council members got a first look at the body camera footage from a controversial November arrest Monday, and representatives said it was difficult to watch.

The body camera video, which Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police leadership has said will shed further light on the circumstances of the viral arrest near a Steele Creek Bojangle’s, was first shown to council members in a closed session Monday ahead of its release to the public Tuesday.

“I didn’t like the video at all,” council member Tiawana Brown said.

Brown, who was just elected to represent District 3, where the arrest occurred, told reporters Monday night she believes that sentiment was shared by many on the council.

“I think things could have been done differently,” said Brown, who was formerly incarcerated and now works with other formerly incarcerated woman through her nonprofit.

But, Brown said she still has faith in CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings to manage the case.

“I trust that he will make the right decision,” she said.

Council member Tariq Bokhari described the footage as “tough video to watch.”

The District 6 representative said that while he knows that “many in the community will be upset by this video,” he’s “in agreement” with Jennings that “officers followed their training in what was a tough situation.”

“I can only hope this serves as a PSA for our community: you need to comply when an officer asks you to do something,” he said. “Officers are doing their best to make split-second decisions that can be the difference between life and death.”

Police say officers approached Christina Pierre and her partner and coworker Anthony Lee — who had clocked out from work at a Bojangles near South Tryon Street and West Arrowood Road — on Nov. 13 while they were smoking marijuana at a bus stop.

“The officers stopped, engaged the two individuals, and stated that they were under arrest,” CMPD said in a news release. “(Pierre) became combative and struck an officer in the face. Both individuals refused arrest and a struggle with officers ensued.”

Video of the arrest taken by a bystander — which shows Pierre getting hit at least 17 times — went viral on social media and brought scrutiny to CMPD because of how officers reacted.

The body camera footage is expected to be released to the public Tuesday — when Superior Court Judge Daniel Kuehnert ruled it must be made publicly available.

CMPD lawyer Jessica Battle requested the video first be shown to the City Council during a closed session before it was made widely available.

North Carolina law requires a court order for the release of body camera footage.

Jennings previously said that in this case, he believes the body camera footage tells a more complete story than what’s already been shared and that he was frustrated its release couldn’t be expedited.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office cited the footage when it dismissed all charges against Pierre and Lee on Nov. 28.

“After consideration of the body-worn camera evidence and the various recorded accounts of police and civilian witnesses present, based on the totality of the circumstances, the State does not have a reasonable likelihood of success at any potential trial on this matter,” according to Pierre’s dismissal paperwork, signed by prosecutor Sheena Gatehouse.