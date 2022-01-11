Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston subject of criminal summons

Charlotte City Councilman Braxton Winston is the subject of a criminal summons, ordering him to appear in court over a complaint for assault on a female.

The summons was issued Friday, according to the sheriff’s website. Winston appeared at a City Council meeting Monday evening.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office posted a brief summary of the summons on its website, though no other information was immediately available. When reached by the Observer late Monday, Winston, 38, referred questions to his attorney, who did not immediately respond to questions.

Winston, a Democrat and at-large member of City Council, was first elected in 2017 and is serving his second term. In 2019, he won the second-most votes of any at-large candidate, with more than 62,600.

Unlike an arrest warrant, a criminal summons does not order law enforcement to arrest the subject of a complaint. Criminal summonses are typically issued when an incident is reported to but not witnessed by police.

Summonses simply compel a person to appear in court at a designated time and place to “answer to the charges made against him,” according to statute.

Winston is a graduate of Davidson College, and he had an accelerated ascent into elected office after participating in protests and marches in Charlotte in response to the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in 2016.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

