Charlotte commissioners end contract with 'The Beach Guy' after he posts critical video

ENGLEWOOD BEACH – For more than a decade Mark Timchula rented lounge chairs and umbrellas at Englewood Beach and built a popular following as “The Beach Guy.” But he will be out of a job as of Feb. 12, 2024, after a vote this week by the Charlotte County Commission to terminate his license agreement to offer that service on the public beach.

The decision Tuesday came in reaction to a since-deleted Facebook video post in which Timchula was critical of county staff and expressed an interest to run for county office.

“It was very unprofessional,” County Commissioner Ken Doherty said, referencing Timchula’s video, which lasted for more than 15 minutes.

“I would ask the county attorney to make sure that was forwarded to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for appropriate actions,” he added, referencing what board members perceived as threats to county staff who evaluated the applications.

Timchula told the Herald-Tribune Wednesday that he took the video down about 10 minutes after it was posted, after a friend called. While he said he regretted the post, he added: “I really didn’t say anything that was threatening. I said maybe I should run for political office,” which is where he added that he mentioned the phrase “clean your clock.”

Timchula had issues with the same county staff members in 2016, when he was told to stop using an ATV to deliver beach furniture to specific spots at the beach.

The commission subsequently passed an ordinance to allow him to continue that practice.

Quick reaction to Facebook post

Timchula posted his video rant shortly after a Nov. 28 meeting at which the commission had been scheduled to decide among three vendors who responded to a request for proposals to provide equipment rental and concessions at Englewood Beach.

The request was issued even though Timchula’s open-ended licensing agreement was still in force.

Both at that meeting and on Dec. 12, Timchula’s supporters showed up to speak on his behalf during public comment.

About 7,800 people follow Timchula’s “The Beach Guy” business page on Facebook and 4,400 befriended his Tim Chula (Beach Guy) page.

Timchula, who frequently posts videos about beach conditions on both good and bad days, said those videos have received more than 1.2 million views.

“Obviosuly he has a lot of friends and a lot of supporters,” Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen Deutsch said at the Dec. 12 meeting.

Timchula signed the open-ended agreement with Charlotte County in July 2016. It gave him the ability to operate an ATV on the beach to take chairs and umbrellas to requested spots on the public beach.

“They blindsided me and put it up for bid,” said Timchula, who received the notice in February..

A proposed change of contract terms

Timchula started renting beach chairs and umbrellas in July 2012. As per his last agreement Timchula paid the county the equivalent of $190 a month – which he prepaid every August with a lump-sum check of $2,280.

The original request for proposals for the job, which had a response date of Sept. 26, was to award a contract through Sept. 30, 2026, with an option for up to two one-year renewals, with a minimum monthly “rent” of $1,000 per month – or $12,000 per year – payable to Charlotte County for a non-exclusive right to do business Englewood Beach.

On Nov 28, commissioners opted to throw out the results of the county’s request for proposals and the ranking process that scored Bike and Roll Miami first; Timchula’s company, Mark Knofler’s Enterprises second; and Manasota Valet third.

Instead county officials were to interview all three vendors in anticipation of a commission decision in January.

Subsequently, Miami-based Bike and Roll withdrew from consideration.

What’s next at the beach?

Timchula who owns three four-wheelers and several storage trailers as part of his overhead to rent out 160 lounge chairs, 70 umbrellas, two cabana as well as recreational items like footballs and cornhole games, plans to continue operating through Feb. 12.

The 63-year-old former auto mechanic from Towson, Maryland, said he will always be “The Beach Guy,” and may continue his beach videos from Englewood and elsewhere.

He’s exploring options to move his business to another beach and has contacted Sarasota County to ask about opportunities there.

The two nearest beaches – Blind Pass Beach and Manasota Beach – are within the Manasota Key Conservation District, where commercial businesses are not allowed, a county spokeswoman said by email.

Vendors with established beach concession contracts could subcontract rental services, such as an existing agreement at Siesta Beach..

After Feb. 12, people visiting Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park – the formal name for the 12.67-acre beach site – may just have to tote their own chairs and umbrellas, as the County Commission considers whether it wants any private vendor operating at the public beach.

“I think there’s a fundamental disconnect with a private business doing business on a public property,” Doherty said then later added, “I’m not sure having a private business trying to make a profit on a public beach is the right way to go.”

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Charlotte County terminates contract with 'The Beach Guy' for rentals